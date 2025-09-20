Falcons vs. Panthers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 3
ATLANTA, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers are set to square of in Charlotte for a rematch of the teams’ wild Week 18 matchup from last season. The Falcons fell in overtime that time, leading to a split in the season series for the fifth time in the last five years.
After a strong Week 2 performance against the Vikings, the Falcons will be playing with a lot of confidence against a struggling, 0-2 Panthers team. Safety, and team captain, Jessie Bates III is determined to not let this team grow complacent.
“You can’t be happy,” Bates said Thursday. “You can’t be satisfied. You can’t be up and down like the rest of the league is.”
The Falcons will look to replicate that strong defensive effort where they limited the Vikings to under 200 yards of total offense and just six points in the win. Similarly, they will look to run the ball against one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL after eclisping 200 yards in Week 2.
The winless Panthers will be ready for this matchup, desperate to get off the mat.
“Obviously, you're not supposed to like the Panthers, and we don't,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said this week. “That's easy.”
See below for how you can tune in for this Week 3 game.
Falcons vs. Panthers: Stats to Know
- Falcons Defense: 14.5 PPG Allowed (2nd), 229 YPG Allowed (2nd), 139.5 Passing YPG Allowed (2nd), 89.5 Rushing YPG Allowed (9th), 5th in EPA/play Allowed
- Panthers Offense: 16.0 PPG (29th), 303.5 YPG (22nd), 222.5 Passing YPG (13th), 81 Rushing YPG (27th), 29th in EPA/play
- Falcons Offense: 21.0 PPG (21st), 342 YPG (10th), 198.5 Passing YPG (20th), 143.5 Rushing YPG (4th), 16th in EPA/play
- Panthers Defense: 26.5 PPG Allowed (23rd), 335.5 YPG Allowed (22nd), 194.5 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 141.0 Rushing YPG Allowed (26th), 28th in EPA/play Allowed
Falcons vs. Panthers: Odds, Spread, Total
Spread
- Panthers +5.5 (-110)
- Falcons -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +200
- Falcons -250
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-110)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Falcons vs. Panthers: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 21
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Panthers Record: 0-2 (0-0)
- Falcons Record: 1-1 (0-1)
Falcons vs. Panthers: Injury Report
Panthers Injury Report
- WR Xavier Leggette (hamstring) - QUEST
- OLB Patrick Jones II (hamstring) - OUT
- DT Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) - OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- CB Mike Ford Jr. (groin) - QUEST
WR Jamal Agnew (groin) - OUT
CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (hamstring) - OUT
WR Casey Washington (concussion) - OUT