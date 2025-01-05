Falcons without Key Playmaker in Season Finale, Inactives vs. Panthers
ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons revealed their list of inactives Sunday morning, and Mooney, who was considered questionable and a game-time decision coming in, was among those who won’t play. He was limited in practice Thursday and did not participate Friday due to a shoulder injury.
Mooney entered Sunday needing just eight receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season. It would mark his second career 1,000-yard campaign, the first coming in 2021 with the Chicago Bears.
The 27-year-old has played in all 16 games thus far this season despite appearing on the injury report six different times due to a variety of injuries, including his foot, Achilles and knee.
Mooney aside, here’s the rest of Atlanta’s inactives:
- defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (abdomen)
- linebacker JD Bertrand (eye)
- offensive tackle Brandon Parker
- offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson
- defensive back Kevin King
Without Mooney, Atlanta’s passing game figures to revolve heavily around receivers Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud III, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.
Regardless, Mooney’s absence is significant.
“He's been nothing but just a great guy to be around every single day,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Wednesday. “Brings a ton of energy to practice. Very, very smart. I know we've talked about that at length. Just how cerebral he is for a receiver. So it's a testament to him; the work he's put in dating back to the spring.
“I think I even said last week, he's one of the most competitive guys in the building, him and Drake. Mooney's been a total stud.”
The Falcons (8-8) and Panthers (4-12) kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.