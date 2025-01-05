Falcon Report

Falcons without Key Playmaker in Season Finale, Inactives vs. Panthers

History will have to wait at least one more year as the Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Daniel Flick

Darnell Mooney will fall eight yards short of 1,000 in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.
ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons revealed their list of inactives Sunday morning, and Mooney, who was considered questionable and a game-time decision coming in, was among those who won’t play. He was limited in practice Thursday and did not participate Friday due to a shoulder injury.

Mooney entered Sunday needing just eight receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season. It would mark his second career 1,000-yard campaign, the first coming in 2021 with the Chicago Bears.

The 27-year-old has played in all 16 games thus far this season despite appearing on the injury report six different times due to a variety of injuries, including his foot, Achilles and knee.

Mooney aside, here’s the rest of Atlanta’s inactives:

  • defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (abdomen)
  • linebacker JD Bertrand (eye)
  • offensive tackle Brandon Parker
  • offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson
  • defensive back Kevin King

Without Mooney, Atlanta’s passing game figures to revolve heavily around receivers Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud III, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson.

Regardless, Mooney’s absence is significant.

“He's been nothing but just a great guy to be around every single day,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said Wednesday. “Brings a ton of energy to practice. Very, very smart. I know we've talked about that at length. Just how cerebral he is for a receiver. So it's a testament to him; the work he's put in dating back to the spring.

“I think I even said last week, he's one of the most competitive guys in the building, him and Drake. Mooney's been a total stud.”

The Falcons (8-8) and Panthers (4-12) kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

