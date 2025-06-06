Falcons WR Darnell Mooney has One Goal: 'I Came Here to Win'
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was the “other” big free agent signing last year by Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. Mooney had had an excellent season with the Falcons, coming in just short of 1,000 yards with 992 in 16 games after joining from the Chicago Bears.
Mooney was asked if he eyed the 1,000 mark as a personal goal in 2025, and he made it clear he wasn’t interested in individual accolades.
"I didn't really come here for 1,000 yards," Mooney said at OTAs. "I came here to win. So, for, you know, anybody that's like creating that as a top tier for the receivers, that's not what I came here to do. I came here to win games."
Of course, the Falcons would like to see Mooney break through the 1,000-yard barrier if it means they have another dynamic weapon for their offense. Mooney is a deep threat, and he likes the idea of what first-year starter Michael Penix Jr. can bring to the offense.
"He throws the ball very, very far," Mooney enthused of Penix. "He has a strong arm. He can get it out whenever he needs to. Like, if it feels like he's late, he won't be late. He can get the ball there in time."
The change in scenery from Chicago to Atlanta agreed with Mooney last season. Even if he tried to be moody, he couldn’t pull it off.
"Well, I was in my villain era last year, [but the Pro Football Writers Association] gave me the good-guy award," Mooney said to laughs. "So, that didn't work out too well, but other than that, I'm just grateful for Raheem and [the assistant coaches]. They just allowed me to be myself. So, I can do that, and I'm happy where I am."
Including Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and the mercurial Kyle Pitts, the Falcons won’t be short of playmakers in 2025. All of which should put Penix in a position to hit the ground running during his first year as the starting quarterback.
Therein lies the key, the Falcons have the luxury of bringing Penix along slowly while his veteran teammates help shoulder the load. These Falcons are only interested in one thing headed into 2025… winning.