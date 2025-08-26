Falcons WR Hopeful for Week 1 Return
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney suffered a shoulder injury during the first day of training camp, going down hard after making a catch, and has not returned to practice since.
The only updates given by head coach Raheem Morris were that the receiver was considered “week-to-week." Falcons starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. let it slip a few weeks ago that Mooney may be ready for Week One before quickly adding that he was not a doctor, and he did not know the specifics, leaving fans with some semblance of hope about the wide receiver's health.
“Obviously, Mooney, we will have him back coming up in the season," Penix said Wednesday. "I feel like he should be back Week 1. I'm not sure as far as that, I'm not going to talk too much about that. But he's been doing good with his recovery and stuff like that. So, we definitely know we have him, as well, and he's going to be a big-time playmaker for us."
On Tuesday, the Falcons released their 53-man roster, which revealed that Mooney was not given an IR designation. If he had been, Mooney would have been out for at least four weeks.
Mooney was a huge part of Atlanta’s offense last season, putting up 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. He had just 907 yards and three touchdowns in his 2022 and 2023 seasons combined.
Drake London and Mooney were one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL last season, being the only duo to each be top 25 in the NFL in yards and record 60 or more receptions.
Mooney will be especially important in this Falcons offense with Penix at the helm. The sixth-year player excels at making plays down the field, something Penix has attempted to do in his young career.
Per Pro Football Focus, 15.2 percent of Penix’s pass attempts were considered deep passes (20+ air yards), which was the 4th highest rate in the NFL amongst quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts.
Mooney saw 22 targets deep down the field last season, only 12 players had more. He gained 17.14 yards per deep route run, the seventh most yards per route run in the NFL. Now Mooney will get even more chances to get down the field and make plays.
With right tackle Kaleb McGary set to miss the entirety of the 2025 season due to an injury, Mooney's potential return is a sigh of relief as the season approaches.
Atlanta opens the 2025 season on Sept. 7 at home against Tampa Bay with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.