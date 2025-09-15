Falcons Young Defense Shines and More Week 2 Takeaways After Win Over Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Despite not scoring an offensive touchdown until their final offensive possession, the Atlanta Falcons were able to avoid a Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
This one was important. Teams that start 0-2 historically have an 11% chance of making the playoffs, but since expanding the season field and adding a 17th game in 2020, that number is actually smaller. 42 teams have started with a pair of losses, and just two have made the playoffs (4.7%).
The Falcon defense suffocated the Viking offense in the 22-6 win. They held the home team out of the end zone and to just 198 total yards while forcing three turnovers on J.J. McCarthy.
See below for the biggest takeaways from the first Falcons win of the 2025 season.
FALCONS RUSHING ATTACK FINDS ITS LEGS
The Falcons struggled mightily to run the football in Week 1 against Tampa Bay, and it was clear that they were emphasizing a return to that identity in Week 2.
On the opening drive of the game alone, Bijan Robinson was nearly able to match the total rushing output from the running backs last week (48 yards). He carried the ball four times, but picked up 47 yards. They cooled off a bit as the game went on, but the Falcons combined to rush for 97 yards by the end of the half.
Robinson was able to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the 20th time in his career, which is the most in the NFL since he joined the league in 2023. He finished with 143 yards, and the Falcons had 218 total yards on the ground as a team.
Their success on the ground was all the more important with how quarterback Michael Penix Jr was unable to really get going. He finished the night 12-of-21 for just 143 yards, which is the lowest offensive output of his young career.
NEW KICKER PARKER ROMO WINS THE DAY FOR THE FALCONS
The kicking competition at Flowery Branch ended with Younghoe Koo on the inactive list and Parker Romo as the starter.
Romo’s career in Atlanta started quickly, and the Falcons called on him to convert attempts on each of their first two possessions. Romo kicked off the rust and connected on his first try from 38 yards, but he nearly pushed it left. His second try from 29 yards left no doubt.
His biggest test of the game came in the fourth quarter, when the Falcons called on him to convert a 54-yard field goal and extend their lead to nine with 11:16 remaining. He converted it easily and finished his day making all five of his attempts.
He also converted his lone point after attempt and accounted for 16 of the Falcons’ 22 total points.
A.J. TERELL JR. INJURES HAMSTRING
The Atlanta Falcons lost cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr to a hamstring injury at the end of the first half against the Vikings.
Terrell is the Falcons’ top cover corner, and the Vikings went right after the short-handed secondary on their next play. Justin Jefferson picked up a 50-yard reception, allowing Minnesota to effectively get three free points going into halftime.
Any time a team loses a Pro Bowl-caliber player, it is going to hurt, but the Falcons have depth concerns in their secondary. The full extent of his injury is still unknown, but losing Terrell for an extended period of time would be a major worry for this team moving forward.
Dee Alford stepped in for the injured Terrell on Sunday and helped hold the Vikings' passing attack to just 158 yards, but this is something to monitor.
GAME OF FIRSTS FOR YOUNG FALCONS DEFENDERS
Sunday was a tremendous day of firsts for several young Falcons. Rookies James Pearce Jr and Jalon Walker were able to record their first career sacks, interior defenders Ruke Orhorohoro and Brandon Dorlus got their first sacks, and free agent acquisition Leonard Floyd got his first as a Falcon.
Later in the half, rookie cornerback Billy Bowman Jr was able to record his first career interception on this athletic play.
The big plays from the young Falcons helped limit the Vikings to just six first-half points. Before a 50-yard reception on the half’s final play, Atlanta held Minnesota to just 81 total yards.
Rookie safety Xavier Watts also got in on the action with his first career interception that slammed the door on any hopes of a Vikings comeback win.
THE PASS RUSH SHINES
It was mentioned in the last segment, but the overall play of the Falcons’ pass rush was tremendous, and they came out of the gate white-hot. After producing a top-10 pressure rate in Week 1, the Falcons were able to reach their target more consistently in Week 2.
Atlanta finished the first half with five sacks, their highest total in a half since 2009.
The second half was a continuation of that success for the Falcons. Zach Harrison got in on the action with a fourth-quarter strip sack of McCarthy that linebacker Divine Deablo recovered.
It was a career day for the Falcons, who finished with six sacks and 11 quarterback hits. The Vikings’ offense was unable to find its footing in this game as a result. They were able to get consistent pressure on the young McCarthy and his beleaguered offensive line.
RED ZONE OFFENSE PLAGUES FALCONS
The Falcons reached the red zone five times on Sunday night, but they managed just one touchdown. The issues started early for Atlanta, despite starting the game with two strong offensive drives. Miscues plagued the Falcons, and it cost them points.
On the first possession, Michael Penix Jr did not hear a play-call from Zac Robinson, and the Falcons were forced to burn a timeout. Coming out of that timeout, they were again slow to get the play off, and Jake Matthews was flagged for a false start. They initially lined up to go for it on 4th-and-2, but they were flagged for a delay of game.
On their second possession, several drops stalled their drive, and they were unable to finish off a possession that got inside the 10-yard line.
They finally scored on their fifth trip, but in the nine plays in the red area before that, they accounted for just 13 yards.
Atlanta piled on 326 total yards on Sunday, forced turnovers that resulted in good starting field position, and they very easily could have taken a commanding lead on Minnesota. Their shortcomings near the goal line left points off the board and could have cost them this game.
The struggles were a concern in 2024. The Falcons finished in the bottom half of the league in red zone touchdowns, 15th in EPA/play, and 20th in team red zone scoring percentage (TD only). In Week 1, these issues also flared up. Michael Penix Jr was able to will the Falcons to a score, but it took them eight plays from inside the five-yard line to finally score.
They survived tonight, but this is something they must address moving forward.