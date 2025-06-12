'Familiarity' Could Give Atlanta Falcons Another Option at Nickel/Slot
The 2025-2026 season will be cornerback Mike Hughes's third season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2023, he started just four games. However, last season Hughes started in 15 games. Hughes only gave up 35 catches all year and two touchdowns. He had a catch rate of 63.6% per Next Gen Stats.
There was some talk early in the off-season about him potentially playing in the slot, but after moving Clark Phillips III inside and drafting Billy Bowman Jr., Hughes has remained in his familiar outside role.
Not that he isn’t willing to move.
“It’s been mostly outside, but you know, whatever they want me to do, I’m always willing to help the team,” Hughes said at Falcons mini-camp this week. “You know, I got some familiarity in that position, so whether they want to throw me in there or not, it’s whatever they think is best for the team, and I’m willing to do it.”
Last year, Hughes gave up 405 yards, per PFF, his least in a season in which he has played 250 or more snaps. He is credited with playing just one single snap in the slot last year. However, Hughes has made it clear that he is willing to do whatever the team asks of him.
Hughes wasn’t the only one who suffered a step backward on the Atlanta Falcons' defense last season. With the exception of possibly Kaden Elliss, each of the Falcons’ defenders was worse in 2024 than in 2023. That said, Hughes isn’t placing any blame; he’s simply looking forward.
“I know I can play a lot better,” said Hughes. “I think I had a decent year. Like I said, I want to build off of it. I want to get my hands on more balls, get you know, get some actual interceptions.” Hughes said.
Hughes has just three interceptions in his career and has not gotten one since 2021. In his first two years in the NFL, he recorded one interception each. In both of those seasons, he played 50 or more snaps in the slot (stats per PFF).
Heading into the 2025 season, Hughes is penciled in as the starting cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell. He’ll compete with rookie Cobee Bryant among others, but Hughes is the favorite to keep the starting role.
An improved pass rush and a more aggressive scheme should do Hughes and the Atlanta Falcons a lot of good in the fall.