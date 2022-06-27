Fantasy Football: Should Falcons QBs Be Drafted?

When fantasy football players draft or add their quarterbacks for their teams this upcoming season, the Atlanta Falcons are not the route one would immediately turn to.

However, both Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder have value in different ways.

For Mariota, a veteran who hasn't started a game since 2019 but is likely to be under center Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, there isn't a whole lot to work with in redraft and dynasty leagues. There will be far better options that should be explored at quarterback.

However, the one place Mariota could make sense is in a daily contest. Mariota will likely hold a smaller salary than most of his quarterback peers, so drafting him will allow players to spend more money elsewhere at more important positions where two or three players are needed.

That being said, there will still probably be several options worth taking over Mariota even in a penny-pinching situation. The former No. 2 overall pick will have to prove himself in the first couple of weeks and absolutely smash expectations to enter fantasy relevancy.

As for the rookie Desmond Ridder, there are more places of value. While he still doesn't make a lot of sense to take in a redraft league this season, he should be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in dynasty leagues. There's an argument for Kenny Pickett to be taken first since he'll likely get a chance to play before Ridder, but the Cincinnati quarterback has a lot of merit in dynasty leagues.

Ridder will likely get a chance at some point in 2022 to start, especially if the Falcons live up to expectations and play poorly. Whether or not Ridder will improve Atlanta is another story, but when drafting quarterbacks in a dynasty situation, players want to look at a quarterback's future opportunity outlook.

And at least for this season, unless Mariota comes out playing like Peyton Manning, Ridder will have that opportunity to take snaps for the Falcons and help your dynasty team.