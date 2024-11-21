Fixing the Falcons, Minor Defensive Adjustment for Big Results
With six games remaining and just a 1.5-game lead in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons must look in the mirror. After a humbling in Denver, Atlanta needs to change a few aspects of their approach if their goal is to make the playoffs and hopefully make a run.
The Falcons Podcast: WATCH | Spotify | Apple Pods
While a two-game slide should not throw any team into panic mode, stopping the bleeding now has to happen. On paper, the Falcons possess enough talent to not only win the NFC South but shock one of the elite NFC teams.
Remember, they defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 2. The Eagles have only lost once since.
Limit Matt Judon's Snaps
Right now, Judon takes 60% of the team's overall defensive snaps. With 2.5 sacks and three tackles for loss, he doesn't truly impact the defense. Whether it's scheme-related or the undisputed, undefeated champion that is Father Time, Judon cannot generate explosive plays.
Teams show zero hesitation in running towards him. In fact, they will run the offense fully, not shying away from the Atlanta pass rush. Divvying up his snaps in favor of DeAngelo Malone or mirroring 2023 defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen’s scheme of three defensive lineman with just one edge rusher makes sense.
Deactivating him for a game would also send a strong message. Atlanta sits 30th in the league, allowing a 46.1 conversion percentage on third down. The lack of run stops on first down and a quality pass rush on third hurts them every single time.
Speaking of underused defensive linemen:
Expand Rotations
After a promising rookie season, Zach Harrison rides the bench, yielding to players that to be honest, do not present his upside. Harrison has been a victim of defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake’s switch to playing just-two defensive linemen in a base package. Playing just 21% of the snaps sees Harrison flash but then finds his way to the sideline.
Denver gashed the Falcons defense, with 400 yards of offense. Harrison was one of the few bright spots on Sunday. The Falcons defensive line was already deep with the likes of Harrison, Grady Jarrett, and David Onyemata.
They spent four draft picks on three more defensive linemen in the draft (Falcons traded up for Ruke Orhorhoro), and now they run a scheme that takes a defensive lineman off the field in favor of an edge rusher?
Swapping Harrison for Judon on early downs would make the Falcons significantly stronger against the run, putting teams in less-favorable positions on second and third down.
Overview
Atlanta can tinker with the aforementioned suggestions and still sit atop the division. However, as November draws to a close, these fixes transform from small to large. The team needs a far improved pass rush.
The secondary gets torched because they’re 20 yards off the ball while no one can get home with any frequency or requisite desperation. Atlanta is too good of a team, enjoying too successful of a season, to allow the wheels to fly off during rough patches.