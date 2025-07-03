Former Atlanta Falcons’ Defender Gets Married
Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Nate Landman got married late last month, and he shared his wedding photos via Instagram, capturing a very beautiful and pristine moment between the newlyweds.
Landman was an undrafted free agent who was originally born in Zimbabwe and signed with Atlanta in 2022. He saw spot duty on special teams as a rookie, but started 14 of Atlanta's 17 games in 2023 after Troy Anderson was put on injured reserve after a pectoral injury in week 3 against the Detroit Lions.
In 2023, Landman registered 110 tackles (66 solo, 44 assisted), two sacks and three forced fumbles. He was one of just three Falcons to register an interception during the 2023-2024 season, alongside Richie Grant (1) and Jessie Bates (6).
There was a time in 2023 when Landman was second in the NFC for Pro Bowl votes among linebackers. He unfortunately did not make the Pro Bowl that season. However, he did end up top 10 in voting for his position, a very impressive feat for an undrafted free agent.
Unfortunately, in 2024, Landman’s stats, like most players on the defense, took a step back. Landman played 13 of 17 games last season and recorded 81 tackles (39 solo, 42 assisted), zero sacks, zero interceptions and three forced fumbles.
This past offseason Atlanta did not re-sign Landman. He instead signed a one-year $1,100,000 contract with a $75,000 signing bonus with the Los Angeles Rams.
Landman is a fun story, an undrafted free agent who was born in another country. He gave the Falcons all he could in 2023, and no one can doubt his motor on the field. Off the field, he is now starting a new life with his wife.