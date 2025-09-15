Former Atlanta Falcons QB Back In Spotlight with Jayden Daniels Injury
Jayden Daniels has reportedly undergone an MRI following his Washington Commanders’ 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. What came of that test could potentially impact the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 4 showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the former Rookie of the Year was diagnosed with a sprained knee. The injury does not appear to have long-term ramifications, but it does put his immediate future in question.
The Falcons will face the Commanders in 13 days, but the most interesting part of the equation is who could step in for the injured Daniels: former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.
The former Falcon was the first starting quarterback for this organization after parting ways with franchise legend Matt Ryan after the 2021 season. What he produced was far less than desired. He started 13 games in Atlanta, where he completed 184-of-300 passes (61.3%) for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 438 yards and four touchdowns.
He did not have many memorable moments, but he did have this questionable attempt on Thursday night in Charlotte.
Mariota was benched after a 1-4 stretch between Weeks 9 and 13 and replaced by rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. After which, the former No. 2 pick from the 2015 NFL Draft reportedly left the Falcons midseason and did not return.
Since leaving Atlanta midseason, Mariota has made a few stops around the NFL. He was the backup quarterback in Philadelphia in 2023 before moving to Washington for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
There could be several reunions in store for Mariota in the next two weeks. The Commanders’ Week 3 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, was his home before coming to Atlanta (2020-21).
There are still 13 days between this report and their Week 4 showdown, but losing a player like Daniels would be massive for the Commanders. Despite the rocky start to his season this year, not many quarterbacks would be able to hold a candle to what this quarterback has done in the early parts of his young career.
As a rookie, he led the Commanders to their first NFC Championship Game appearance in 33 years. He took the league by storm, and he piled up 4,459 total yards and 31 touchdowns as he nearly swept the Rookie of the Year vote.
In a Week 17 overtime win over the Falcons, Daniels completed 24-of-36 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for 127 yards in that game.
His health will certainly be something to monitor as the Falcons approach that game next week.