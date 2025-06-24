Former Atlanta Falcons WR Shares his Thoughts on Current WR Corps
Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White shared his thoughts on Atlanta’s receiving room earlier on Tuesday on 680 The Fan. White spent 11 years with the Falcons and recorded 808 catches for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns, along with four Pro Bowls and one first-team All-Pro. He ranks second all-time in Atlanta Falcons history for receiving yards and receptions, trailing only Julio Jones. He is first all-time in receiving touchdowns.
White is certainly knowledgeable when it comes to playing wide receiver in the NFL, and he likes what he sees from the Falcons.
“I think, I think our core is really good. I think we got a lot of people that complement each other, you know, a lot of things that they do well, and I think Drake is doing an excellent job of just being him. You know, catching the football, moving the chains, catching deep balls when he has to. And you know, Mooney has done a really good job just being explosive. You know, creating explosive plays for the offense, which he does very, very well. And then you know, I just want to see a little bit more out of Kyle [Pitts], because you know if he gets going and he’s just able to get out there and make plays, it will just take our offense to another level,” Roddy White said via 680 The Fan.
London last season had 100 catches (ninth), 1,271 yards (fourth) and nine touchdowns (tied sixth). White mentions that London was great at moving the chains. Per PFF, he picked up 67 first downs last season, the third most in the NFL.
Mooney last season registered 64 catches, 992 yards and five touchdowns. White mentioned that Mooney is great at creating explosive plays. Mooney was ninth in the NFL in aDOT (average depth of target), coming in at 12.9 yards. Mooeny had 14 catches of 20-plus yards per PFF, tied fourth most in the NFL, despite not even being top 10 in deep ball targets. Mooney gained 377 yards on deep passes, the ninth most in the NFL. Quarterbacks had a 118.6 passer rating when targeting Mooney deep, the fifth-highest rating in the NFL.
Pitts, last season, had 47 catches, 602 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, Pitts had a nice four-week stretch where he put up 27 catches, 314 yards and two touchdowns. This stretch accounts for more than half of his production last season. White is right to want to see more out of Pitts. Fans have been waiting to see the reemergence of rookie Pitts, who was a Pro Bowler and put up over 1,000 yards.