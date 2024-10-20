Former Falcons Starting QB Had Big Day
While the Atlanta Falcons' offense had a difficult day in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota starred over 600 miles northeast.
Mariota, who's the Washington Commanders' backup quarterback, was forced into action late in the first quarter after star rookie signal caller Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury on a scramble. Daniels will be fine, according to ESPN, but Mariota had three quarters worth of a spotlight Sunday.
And he shined.
The Commanders stomped the Carolina Panthers, 40-7, at FedEx Field. Mariota completed 18-of-23 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 11 rushes for 34 yards.
After going three-and-out on Mariota's first possession, the Commanders scored on six straight drives -- three touchdowns and three field goals.
Mariota wasn't the only former Falcons to shine for the Commanders. Edge rusher Dante Fowler added a pick-six to open the scoring.
Fowler signed big-free-agent contract with the Falcons prior to the 2020 season, but he was a bust in Atlanta. He played just 19 games and had 7.5 sacks before the Falcons cut him loose.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who held the same role with the Falcons from 2015 through the first five games of 2020, praised Mariota's performance postgame.
"I'm really proud of Marcus," Quinn said. "There was no flinch."
Mariota started 13 games for the Falcons in 2022, completing 61.3% of his attempts for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground, running for 438 yards and four touchdowns on 85 attempts.
Drafted No. 2 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, Mariota entered his one-year stint in Atlanta with a chance for a resurgence. He ended with a 5-8 record and a benching before the Falcons' Week 14 bye.
Mariota spent 2023 as the Philadelphia Eagles' backup and now holds the same role in Washington -- and as Quinn said, when Mariota's moment came Sunday, he proved he was ready.
The Falcons, meanwhile, saw quarterback Kirk Cousins go 24-of-35 for 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while also losing a fumble that led to a scoop-and-score.
Atlanta's quarterback situation is in a much better spot than it was when Mariota and Desmond Ridder combined to start all 17 games in 2022 -- but on Sunday, Mariota had his moment, and he delivered.