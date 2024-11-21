Grading Falcons Rookies at Bye Week: What's Michael Penix Jr. Earn?
The Atlanta Falcons arrived at their bye week injury-riddled but with the NFC South lead in their hands.
Yet Atlanta, which has a record of 6-5, has reached this stage with little help from its rookie class, despite holding a top 10 pick and ultimately making two choices inside the top 35.
With 11 games down and six more to go before postseason play, let's take a look at -- and grade -- the Falcons' rookie class.
Round 1, Pick No. 8 Overall: QB Michael Penix Jr.
Grade: B
The Falcons say Penix has done everything asked of him, from leaning on the mentorship of quarterback Kirk Cousins to proving capable in mop-up duty. He's 3-for-5 passing for 38 yards in a pair of fourth quarter appearances this season.
But as has long been the concern, Penix does little to help the Falcons now. They still rank last in the NFL in sacks with 10, and a leaky defense ranked in the bottom fourth league-wide in total yards and scoring may ultimately be why Atlanta falls short if it reaches the postseason.
Two rookie pass rushers drafted in the first round in the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Verse (4.5) and Indianapolis Colts' Laiatu Latu (three) each have more sacks than anyone on Atlanta's defense.
Round 2, Pick No. 35 Overall: DT Ruke Orhorhoro
Grade: C-
The Falcons not only drafted Orhorhoro high, but they traded up to select him -- and then made him a healthy scratch each of the first four games.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris said it's important for interior linemen on both sides of the ball to be slow-played and adapt to the game around them, but for much of the offseason, Orhorhoro was the highest-profile player Atlanta added to its defense.
In four appearances, Orhorhoro has collected five tackles and one quarterback hit. He's impressed Atlanta's coaches in practice, which is why he earned his gameday shot, but has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 8.
Orhorhoro's future remains encouraging. However, his initial impact has been largely underwhelming considering the draft capital Atlanta used to select him.
Round 3, Pick 74 Overall: EDGE Bralen Trice
Grade: N/A
Trice suffered a torn ACL in the Falcons' preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. He was expected to be an early-downs contributor as a rookie before his injury, Morris said in August.
Injuries are impossible to predict. Knocking either Trice or the Falcons for the situation would not only be in bad taste, but unfair to both sides. He has three more years on his rookie deal to make a case one way or another.
Round 4, Pick 109 Overall: DT Brandon Dorlus
Grade: C+
Like Orhorhoro, Dorlus was inactive for the first month of the season -- and the second. Dorlus debuted in Atlanta's 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, playing nine snaps on defense and six on special teams while making two tackles.
Dorlus, a three-time All-Pac-12 performance at Oregon, has drawn praise for his pass rush productivity in practice but hasn't been given the chance to show it yet.
Like Orhorhoro, Atlanta wanted to slow-play Dorlus, and it largely has -- but due to injuries, he's been thrust into action. As a Day 3 pick, his early expectations weren't massive, though top 110 picks often find their way on the field in some capacity.
Regardless, the Falcons are excited about Dorlus's upside, and while he hasn't been given many chances to prove it yet, there's internal optimism surrounding his future.
Round 5, Pick No. 143 Overall: LB JD Bertrand
Grade: B-
Bertrand, nicknamed "Captain America," is a personal favorite of Morris due to his work ethic, preparation and character. He's battled a concussion for the past three weeks, but when healthy, he's been Atlanta's rookie consistently on the game day roster.
The 24-year-old Bertrand has played 74% of the Falcons' special teams snaps in his eight appearances while also seeing 76 defensive snaps, most of which have come as an injury replacement to starters Troy Andersen and Nate Landman.
Fifth-round draft picks are often special teams players as rookies, and Bertrand has held the role well while giving Atlanta confidence in his future at linebacker.
Round 6, No. 186 Overall: RB Jase McClellan
Grade: C-
Like Penix, McClellan has only played in mop-up duty. They've appeared in the same games -- vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 20 and against Denver on Nov. 17. McClellan has rushed 13 times for 32 yards, an average of 2.5 yards per carry, with a long of eight.
The former Alabama standout has been inactive nine times this season. He played seven special teams snaps against the Broncos, and perhaps his role expands there as the season progresses, but thus far, he's been an afterthought on gamedays.
Round 6, No. 187 Overall: WR Casey Washington
Grade: C+
Washington caught his first NFL target for 14 yards, which also marked Penix's first professional completion. That's still Washington's lone catch, and he suffered a head injury on his second target, which he received Sunday in Denver.
Still, Washington has played in seven games, earning 42 snaps on special teams. He flashed over the summer and earned his way onto the roster in a decently deep room.
As Atlanta moves forward, Washington is an intriguing option long-term. His productivity and role has been about on par for a mid-sixth-round pick, which warrants a relatively average grade.
Round 6, No. 197 Overall: DT Zion Logue
Grade: D
Logue was the Falcons' lone draftee not to make the 53-man roster out of training camp. It's worth noting he was a part of a deep defensive line rotation that neither Orhorhoro nor Dorlus cracked early.
However, after being cut, Logue signed to the Falcons' practice squad -- where he was later picked up by the Buffalo Bills. He's appeared in two game so far for the 9-2 Bills and has two tackles.
So, Logue's time in Atlanta ended before he ever played a snap. He was only a sixth-round choice, but the situation didn't unfold how either party would have liked on draft day.