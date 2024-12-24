How Atlanta Falcons Slow Down Jayden Daniels and Commanders Offense
The Atlanta Falcons cannot savor their victory over the New York Giants for too long. In reclaiming the NFC South lead, the Falcons must now head to Landover, Md. to face the Washington Commanders.
Dan Snyder sold the team a couple of years ago, and Josh Harris stepped in and invigorated the mood around the team, including a hot-shot rookie quarterback and a familiar face in head coach Dan Quinn.
From an offensive standpoint, the Commanders, at times, look like the team that no one wants to see in the playoffs. Yet, they are not the perpetually smooth-running unit. As a result, how can the Falcons attack them in their Sunday Night Football matchup?
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Ahead of Schedule
When Washington drafted Jayden Daniels with the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they expected a bit of a learning curve that would take his entire rookie campaign. Daniels won four of his first five games, completing over 70% of his passes in four of them.
Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury designed a scheme that accentuates Daniels's strengths and minimizes his weaknesses. First, Daniels sees the field unlike most rookies. In flying through progressions, you don't see a hiccup or choppiness.
Instead, he will attempt to make the throw first, but if it's not there fast enough, Daniels will tuck the ball and run. With quick feet and acceleration, the Washington quarterback flips the field and keeps the offense moving, to the tune of 737 yards and six rushing touchdowns.
The Falcons need a defensive back or speedy linebacker to spy. With Troy Andersen on the injured list, it limits Atlanta's options. A spy helps the pass rush focus on just getting home and potentially keeping Daniels in the pocket.
Smother the Run
While Daniels can hurt a team with his legs, he's not alone. The Commanders boast a top-five rushing attack in regards to attempts, yards, yards per attempt and rushing touchdowns. Brian Robinson, Jr. to this point in the season, looks like he finally hit his stride and solely claimed lead back status on the team.
With 729 yards, he's nearly bested his career high of 797 set as a rookie in 2022, and his eight touchdowns are one more than he has in his first-two seasons combined.
Robinson brings good feet and vision backed with power. He's capable of the explosive play, twice ripping off 40-yard runs this season. His backup, veteran Austin Ekeler, mostly operates as a third-down back but has still racked up 355 yards on the ground with three scores.
To combat this, the Falcons need to not only attack the gaps but swarm the ball carriers. While Robinson doesn't use overwhelming shiftiness, Daniels and Ekeler evade would-be tacklers with crisp footwork.
Bottling Up Scary Receiver
Terry McLaurin does not immediately come to mind when you think of the league's top wideouts... unless you're the Atlanta Falcons. In his three-career games against Atlanta, he has 16 catches for 252 yards and three touchdowns. That's the highest yards-per-game average he has against any team he's played against at least three times.
McLaurin doesn't only vex the Falcons thought, he six-year veteran, with 60 yards against the Eagles on Sunday, reached the 1,000-yard plateau for the fifth consecutive season.
What makes McLaurin a tough cover is his ability to not tip his routes with eyes or footwork. Basically, A.J. Terrell needs to use his agility and late hands with length to disrupt his routes if he finds himself in man coverage against the shifty receiver.
Overview
Washington rides high, virtually assured of making the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. The Falcons defense, to their credit, does look much better in recent weeks. Almost tripling their sack total in the last-four games and forcing seven turnovers in that span is a good turnaround since the bye week.
Furthermore, allowing fewer than 250 yards in three of those games signals a late-season renaissance.
Now, they face a Commanders that can lock up a playoff spot while virtually eliminating the Falcons. The Falcons had it easy against Drew Lock and the New York Giants.
Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will test every level of their defense.