Injuries Piling Up for Buccanners Ahead of Week 1 Clash with Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have a tough divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start their 2025 campaign. However, the NFC South foe will now be without yet another key player on the offense, wide receiver Jalen McMillan.
Tood Bowles announced during Tuesday’s media availability that McMillan suffered a “severely” strained neck and will miss time that includes the start of the season. The 23-year-old wide receiver is currently in a neck brace.
The Buccaneers were already without their Pro Bowl left tackle, Tristan Wirfs. He was placed on the physically unable to perform or PUP list on July 22. The All-Pro is expected to miss at least the first four weeks of the season,
It's still up in the air whether or not Chris Godwin, who is also on the PUP list, will be available for Week 1. Godwin had 62 catches for 562 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games of action last season. He last played in the Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where he exited with an ankle injury that required surgery.
The irony here is McMillan stepped up in Godwin's absense down the stretch of last season. Now, both could be out with injuries to start the season.
McMillan, who was selected 92nd overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, put up 58 catches for 461 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The rookie wide receiver scored seven touchdowns in the final five games of the season, including two games with two touchdowns caught.
To literally add insult to injury, running back Rachaad White is listed as day-to-day after suffering a groin injury. This is an injury that should be a bit easier to absorb. They still have starting running back Bucky Irving and they have another option in Sean Tucker. The latter had a big game in Week 6 against the Saints when he rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown.
The Buccanneers are also being cautious with their All-Pro safety, Antoine Winfield, who was dealing with a lower leg injury last week. As of right now, it looks like the star safety will play against Atlanta.
Atlanta swept Tampa Bay last season. However, the Buccaneers still took the NFC South as they surged at the end, and the Falcons collapsed. The Falcons have not won the division since 2016. Wins against the Bucs didn’t put them over the top last season, but it wouldn’t hurt them again this year.