Buccaneers All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. dealing with injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have high expectations heading into 2025.
On Wednesday, Todd Bowles revealed some concerning news. All-Pro Bucs safety, Antoine Winfield Jr., missed practice as he is dealing with a lower leg injury.
The Bucs had one of the best offenses in the NFL last season, and with each starter from that group returning, a lot of the optimism regarding the team's outlook this year stems from the continuity that exists on that side of the ball.
Not only that, but the Buccaneers are expecting a big improvement on the defensive side of the ball. After adding players like Haason Reddick, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish -- all expected to play major roles this year -- there is reason to believe that Todd Bowles' group will be much more well-rounded this season.
One of the biggest issues that plagued the Bucs last season was missed games in the secondary. Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead, Jamel Dean, and Zyon McCollum all missed their fair share of games, forcing the team to turn to rely on young, unproven players on the back end of their defense.
The additions of Morrison and Parrish should immediately pay dividends from a depth perspective, but that doesn't guarantee the health of the team's most important defensive players.
Winfield's health paramount to Buccaneers success
There's no way around it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a significantly better football team when Antoine Winfield Jr. is in the lineup. Unfortunately, coming off a season that saw Winfield miss four consecutive regular season games on two separate occasions, questions about his durability have begun to enter the equation.
Hopefully this lower leg issue that Winfield is dealing with is very minor, and the team is simply being extra cautious with one of their most valuable players.
