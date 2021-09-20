Jaguars-Falcons Engage in Twitter War

The 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Twitter admin called out the Atlanta Falcons social media team, and it backfired.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' social media team called out the Atlanta Falcons for using a similar statement and meme to describe each team's start 0-2 start.

How did users judge the ploy: Unsportsmanlike conduct, Jags.

The Jaguars' social media attempted to make fun of the Falcons for what they perceived as stealing content. In light of Sunday's loss to the Tampa Buccaneers, the Falcons tweeted a we're-not-done-yet meme to encourage their fan base.

The Jags thought it hit too close to home on a similar tweet.

Said the Jags' retort:

Hey can I copy your homework?

Yeah fam just switch it up a bit.

A quote from Jags' head coach Urban Meyer after Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos called for patience as well.

It's not surprising that quotes coming out of Jacksonville and Atlanta would be similar, considering:

- Coaches have so many clichés, they have their own coachspeak language

- Both teams are off to 0-2 starts

- Both teams have rookie head coaches and new coaching staffs

Credit to Jacksonville Jaguar fans for being embarrassed by their own social media team. In social media terms, this is being "ratio'd" by your own fans.

Just a few of the reactions below.

Jacksonville managed only 189 yards of total offense against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The defense played well enough, limiting Denver to 23 points and just under 400 yards of total offense.

Atlanta found itself in a high-scoring affair across the state in 48-25 loss to Tampa.

Neither team has much to brag about to start the season having lost convincingly in their first two games.

We'll see if the Twitter admins are still as feisty after Thanksgiving when Atlanta visits Jacksonville Nov. 28. The way both teams started the season, that game could go a long way towards deciding the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022.

Jacksonville had the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and took quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Atlanta selected tight Kyle Pitts three picks later.

Fighting for worst record in the NFL isn't something either team wants to bring unwarranted attention.

Evidently someone forgot to tell the Jacksonville Twitter team.