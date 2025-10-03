Josh Allen and Bills Run Game Set to Test Falcons’ Improved Defense After Bye
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons hit the bye week after a much-needed Week 4, 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders. As they get to their week off, the team has several points of emphasis they need to address before hitting a grueling 13-game stretch to finish the season.
Most of all, they must shore up their rush defense.
The Falcons’ overall uptick in defensive prowess has been a pleasant development for the franchise after several years of inconsistent play. Through the first four weeks of the season, they are second in total defense and have done well to keep their opposition out of the end zone (seven touchdowns is tied for fourth in the NFL).
In terms of rush defense, they are closer to the middle of the pack. They sit at 15th across the league, allowing 109.0 yards per game, but that has a lot to do with their explosive run rate (10 or more yards). Of the 436 yards they have allowed on the ground, nearly a third of that (143 yards) came on just seven plays.
That includes three carries for 86 yards against the Commanders in Week 4.
“You can never say ‘except for’ in this game,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris started,” but, if you can get rid of that run, you don't feel terrible about [the overall performance of the run defense]. Especially with a quarterback run game, and the way they play the wishbone style offense you played back in the day.”
Over the course of the young season, four of those seven explosive plays came from the quarterback.
Through the first four games, the Falcons have faced Baker Mayfield, J.J. McCarthy, Bryce Young, and Marcus Mariota. All of those players, to varying degrees, can hurt teams with their legs. Whether that means they are run-first players or not, they can extend plays.
With the Buffalo Bills coming to Atlanta in Week 6, this will be a particularly important aspect for Jeff Ulbrich and this Falcons defense to address.
The reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills are coming to town. Standing beside the elite quarterback is another weapon in James Cook, so they must find a way to shore up their run defense ahead of this matchup.
As a unit, the Bills are the top rushing team in the NFL. In terms of rushing EPA, they have had nearly twice the success of the next highest team and have a rushing success rate of 48.1%.
“Just stick together,” defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus said about what this team needs to do moving into the important showdown with the Bills. “You can’t be out there searching for sacks. Just stick to the game plan. Brich [Jeff Ulbrich] is drawing up great plays for us, but it’s our job to get the quarterback down and make plays in the backfield.”
Beyond the showdown on Monday Night Football, the Falcons are set to square off with several potent rushing attacks over the next few weeks.
The Falcons will square off with several potent offenses that feature elite backs. That group includes the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins in three of their four games after facing off against the top rushing offense in the NFL.
The Falcons’ defense has taken a massive step forward in 2025, but its biggest test comes right after the bye. With Josh Allen and the NFL’s top rushing attack coming to town, Atlanta won’t have time to ease back in. If they can slow Buffalo on Monday night, it will signal that this defense isn’t just improved – it could show it is ready to carry the Falcons into playoff contention.