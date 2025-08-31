Kaden Elliss on his Mentality: “Chase Being the Best Every Day”
The Atlanta Falcons might have “the NFL’s best kept secret” in Kaden Elliss.
During his two seasons in Atlanta, Elliss has registered 273 tackles (167 solo, 106 assisted), 22 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for losses, nine sacks, six passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. He is second on the team in sacks, and he leads the team in tackles for losses and in tackles since he joined the team in 2023.
The linebacker has a simple mentality that he lives by.
“Just chase being the best every day,” he said with a smile. “Just chase it. Let’s just chase being the best every day.”
Not only does Elliss chase being the best, but he also loves to chase opposing quarterbacks. He does it quite well, too. According to Pro Football Focus, the linebacker had an 81.4 pass rush grade, the ninth-highest among 189 qualifying defenders.
Elliss led all linebackers in the NFL in total pressures in 2024 with 43. His 20.4% win percent was the fourth highest of linebackers who played 20% of 221 total pass-rushing snaps – the highest of linebackers who played 50% of total pass rushing snaps. When it comes to forcing pressure, Elliss is a monster.
The inside linebacker has certainly shown that he’s chasing his best during his time in the NFL, and has improved every season he’s been in the league.
In 2024, he posted career highs in tackles and sacks and recorded his first career interception, coming on Sunday Night Football against the future Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels.
In fact, Elliss' 2024 season was so good that he was one of just three players all-time to have a season with five sacks, a strip sack, 150 or more tackles, and an interception.
Elliss will be relied on heavily to make plays at linebacker in 2025.
With the loss of Nate Landman in free agency and Troy Andersen being put on the physically unable to perform (PUP list) to start the season. With Elliss chasing being ever better than he was in 2024, opposing quarterbacks need to watch out.