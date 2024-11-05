Kaden Elliss Worthy of Pro Bowl Hype with Atlanta Falcons
With rightful attention paid to the prolific offense of the Atlanta Falcons, the play of linebacker Kaden Elliss becomes obscured. However, with Pro Bowl speculation starting next month, a player like Elliss deserves consideration.
If he continues this pace, the nod becomes certain. While the Falcons must still handle their on-field business, Elliss's play cannot go underappreciated and under noticed. Without mincing words, Kaden Elliss stands out as the Falcons' best defensive player within the front seven.
Bloodline
If you remember Elliss's father, you see similarities. While Luther Elliss earned acclaim as a 300-pound defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions, you can see the same drive in his son. Like his father, the younger Elliss runs on the same drive. From snap to whistle, you see the motor rev and the activity start to rumble.
Instead of avoiding his main key or responsibility, Elliss quickly diagnoses the play design and attacks it. Blessed with the ability to either slip block with speed or technique, you won't see Elliss stay blocked too long, as he attempts to peel off and drive downhill to the play.
Plus, you can see a pass rush aspect to his game. With a seven-sack season in his pocket, the ability exists. The Falcons struggle to generate constant pressure, as the nine sacks in nine games testifies.
Every Down Linebacker
Only the Philadelphia Eagles Zach Baun has tallied more tackles in the NFC from a linebacker spot. No one in the NFL has more quarterback pressures than Elliss from inside linebacker. Elliss plays everywhere, every down. Regardless of whether in space, versus the run or blitzing, he really doesn't leave the field.
So far, in 2024, the Falcons defense logged 541 snaps during this point in the season. Elliss logged 536 snaps, which sits at 99 percent of the total snaps this season. Playing every single down allows him to get familiar in the defense, from scheme to audibles to flow of the game, Elliss fully comprehends the situation.
Bottom Line
Kaden Elliss makes plays, he figures into plays around the front seven. He leads the team in tackles and pressures. While the Falcons rely on the pass rush and secondary to succeed, they still require quality play from their linebackers to make the scheme work. Elliss gets to the ball with reckless abandon but intelligent design.
Despite his breakneck speed, he only misses 3.7 percent of his tackles. Now, that the Falcons started winning, people are paying more attention to the underappreciated stars who have toiled in mediocrity for year.
Cornerstone players like Ellis lead the way to a new Falcons future, and a Pro Bowl spot would be fitting.