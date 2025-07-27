'Ogre Mentality' - Falcons Michael Penix Jr.'s Blindside Trusted to Kaleb McGary
The Atlanta Falcons selected right tackle Kaleb McGary in the first round of the 2019 draft. Since then, he has been Atlanta’s starting right tackle. Now with left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. set to be the Week 1 starter, McGary will take over as the blindside blocker.
On the opposite side of the line, veteran and former Pro Bowler Jake Matthews is confident in his teammate and even jokes that McGary brings a different mentality to the football field, a sort of “ogre mentality.”
“Just ogre as in big and strong,” Matthews said when asked to expand on the ogre mentality comment.
Matthews said that McGary was one of the most physically impressive people he has ever seen. He is in awe of the right tackle’s size, along with his ability to move at that stature. Matthews has nothing but respect and admiration for his teammate.
“I think he’s a special player,” Matthews said of McGary. “And you know, just respect him, going into seven years with him, and I really think he’s just really improved a lot, and I’m expecting him to be solid and one of the staple guys on this offensive line.”
Improvement is the key word. During his rookie season in 2019, Pro Football Focus credits McGary with 13 sacks given up. In the five years since then, McGary has never had another season with double-digit sacks surrendered. In the last two seasons combined, he is credited with giving up just 10 total sacks.
Matthews isn’t concerned with McGary taking over the duties of protecting Penix’s blindside.
“When you do the fundamentals well and do your job well, you don’t really think about that stuff,” Matthews said. “You’re keeping space between yourself and the quarterback. You’re using your hands well and stopping penetration basically. It doesn’t matter if they’re right-handed or left-handed at that point; they’re away from the quarterback, (and) you’re doing a good job.”
Where McGary has shown the most improvement is in his run blocking. In his rookie season, he was PFF’s 90th-best run blocker, out of 125 qualifying tackles. In 2024, he was PFF’s 17th-best run blocker, out of 140 qualifying tackles. A drastic improvement, and he helped pave the way for Bijan Robinson to rush for over 1,400 yards last season.
While Matthews is confident in McGary, the right tackle won’t be left on an island. Charlier Woerner, one of the best blockers in the NFL, took the majority of snaps at tight end in Penix’s three starts last season.
The run-blocking trio of right guard Chris Lindstrom, McGary, and Woerner is one of the most devastating in the NFL.