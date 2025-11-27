Falcons Find An Improving Injury Picture In Week 13

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the road in Week 13, and looking to get a second win after a brutal stretch of losses. Through that five-game losing streak, general injury issues have bitten the Falcons at just about every spot on their team.

Thursday’s Thanksgiving practice offered a positive outlook for the team ahead of their trip to New Jersey to face off with the Jets.

Star wide receiver Drake London (knee) missed Sunday’s game with a PCL injury, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was able to provide an update on his status on Wednesday.

“I’m going to give him all week,” Morris said on Wednesday. “We started with ‘week-to-week,’ so I don’t know what the proper term is, but ‘doubtful’ for me.”

The door is open for a return, but the odds of that happening should be considered exceedingly small. London was not at practice for a second-straight day and listed as a DNP on the Thursday injury report.

Linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) is also at risk of missing his third straight game with his soft tissue injury. He was a DNP again on Thursday.

All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), who has not missed a game while recovering from his injury, was back on the practice field on Thursday. He was listed as a limited participant and should be expected to play, barring any setback.

Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) made his long-awaited return to the field last Sunday against New Orleans, and he was back on the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday. He was limited, but it is another positive indication for his Week 13 availability.

The interior offensive lineman had a brief scare in against the Saints after his ankle was “leg whipped,” but he was able to return.

“He looked good coming back,” Morris said Wednesday. “It was great to have him back out there. It was good to have him back with his fellas. It was good to have the guys playing together and playing well.”

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Other limited participants from Wednesday included linebacker JD Bertrand (knee) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder).

See below for the full list from Thurday’s Thanksgiving injury report after practice.

FULL PARTICIPANT:

ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT:

LB JD Bertrand (knee)

G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)

WR KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE: