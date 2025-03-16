Kirk Cousins Matches Tom Brady on Impressive List
News broke yesterday that the Atlanta Falcons would be keeping Kirk Cousins beyond the fifth day of the new league year. That triggered a $10-million guaranteed roster bonus for Cousins, pushing the guaranteed money he'll get from the Falcons to $100 million.
With the extra $10 million Cousins will have earned at least $331.6 million over 14 NFL seasons—nearly matching the $332 million Tom Brady made over 23 years.
The Falcons gave Cousins a $50-signing bonus and $12.5 million-salary as part of his four-year, $180-million contract he signed last year. That means 1/4 of his signing bonus ($12.5) has been accounted for, along with the $12.5 million they paid him last year.
Atlanta still has a $75 million salary cap obligation to Cousins including his $27.5-million guaranteed salary in 2025 and now the $10-millon roster bonus in 2026.
With Michael Penix Jr. likely taking over at quarterback, that makes Cousins an incredibly expensive backup. Cutting him would’ve also been costly, so the Falcons are left paying a premium for a quarterback they don't plan to put in uniform.
Before his Week 16 benching, Cousins led the league in interceptions (15) and was tied for the most fumbles (12). In his last five starts, he threw just one touchdown and nine interceptions. Before coming to Atlanta, Cousins was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings. One season, he even led the NFL in completion percentage, a far cry from being the league leader in interceptions.
What’s Next for Atlanta?
Cousins's future in Atlanta is murky at best. The Falcons are taking a $10-million gamble that a quarterback-needy team will make a trade for Cousins and relieve some of their cap responsibility. The best case for the Falcons is a team picks up his entire $37.5 future obligation, negating the rest of the $37.5 signing bonus (dead cap) that the Falcons have already paid.
If that were to happen, Atlanta would save $2.5 million in salary cap money this year and be free and clear in 2026.
That's not going to happen.
The Falcons bought themselves some time for $10 million, but to think a team is going to rescue the Falcons from one of the worst free agent signings in NFL history is wishful thinking at best and delusional at worst. The Falcons don't want Cousins and Cousins doesn't want the Falcons. Who's going to pony up a draft pick and nearly $40 million to pay for that divorce?
His contract is a cautionary tale of how lucrative quarterback deals can cripple a team if they don’t get their return on investment. After committing $62.5 million in guaranteed money to Cousins last season—only to watch him underperform—the Falcons are now financially limited, making it difficult to acquire talent to improve the roster.