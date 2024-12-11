'Self-Inflicted Wounds' a Recurring Theme for Atlanta Falcons
After losing the turnover battle yet again and being penalized twice as much as the Minnesota Vikings, it has become increasingly obvious that the Atlanta Falcons have turned into their own worst enemy.
The untimely turnovers are an issue that has persisted throughout the season, as the Falcons rank among the league's top 10 in most false starts and offensive holding penalties.
Ironically the Falcons are first in the NFL in fewest defensive pass interference and illegal contact fouls, because they don't get close enough to touch anyone, but we digress.
Last week, the Falcons were penalized 12 times for a total of 127 yards, the most out of any NFL team that week.
When asked about the penalties, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris explained that they are simply unacceptable.
“Crushed us. It can't happen,” said Morris. "It was the same officials for those guys that we had. If they didn't get those penalties, we must be doing something wrong.”
While being penalized 12 times in a game should be concerning enough, the Falcons also commit turnovers at an alarming rate.
In each of the past seven games, the Falcons have turned the ball over more than their opponent. This season, they have committed the fifth-most turnovers out of all teams.
On two separate occasions (Ray Ray McCloud fumble, Kirk Cousins interception), a Falcons turnover was followed by a Vikings touchdown on the next drive.
According to Morris, these “self-inflicted wounds” explain why the team has been struggling to win games.
“You just can't have the self-inflicted wounds and expect to win football games like we had today,” said Morris. “Whether it be the penalty that we got to give them back the four down, an opportunity in the red zone, or turning the football over on the kickoff and giving them the short field.”
One might think that the Falcons top-five turnover ranking is a group effort, but that the statistics show otherwise.
Falcons starting quarterback Kirk Cousins leads the NFL in interceptions (15) and is tied for the lead in fumbles (12), though he's only lost two.
Meanwhile, the Falcons two leading rushers (Bijan Robinson,Tyler Allgeier) and two leading receivers (Drake London, Darnell Mooney), have not fumbled or committed any type of turnover this season.
When asked about his two interceptions against the Vikings, Cousins expressed some regret about a specific mistake.
“I think certainly the first turnover was one that I can correct. Whether it's throwing it away, whether it's move forward, play off schedule, avoid a sack, whatever you have to do, but don't need to force the ball in that window,” said Cousins.
Throw in three-missed field goals by Younghoe Koo in a loss to the New Orleans to go along with his recent struggles, and the Falcons are failing in all-three phases of the game.
Morris and the Falcons are going to have to get it turned around quickly, or they risk their entire season going up in smoke in embarrassing fashion against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.