Kirk Cousins Future Decided According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter
The Atlanta Falcons haven't made their final decision on the long-term future of benched quarterback Kirk Cousins, but others around the NFL believe a split is inevitable, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
And the clock is ticking.
"Kirk Cousins' divorce from the Falcons is expected to be finalized before his $10 million roster bonus is due March 17, with executives across the NFL fully expecting Atlanta to release him by then," Schefter wrote.
However, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport agrees that cutting Kirk Cousins is the most likelt scenario, he suggests Cousins returning as a mentor to Michael Penix is still a possibility. It would only cost the Falcons an extra $10 million.
"Cousins has been a model teammate in the building, especially this week. He's sat in the same seat in team meetings and has remained a leader," wrote Rapoport on NFL.com. "He has helped mentor Penix and this week upon a demotion, ran the scout team. That could pave the way to them keeping him as a backup -- since they have already paid him, anyway.
"It would be unconventional, but combine his salary with how cheap Penix's rookie contract is, the entire QB room wouldn't be that expensive. The $10 million fully guaranteed in 2026 would really be the issue. But at least, keeping Cousins as the backup has not been taken off the table."
The Falcons benched Cousins on Tuesday evening, handing over the reins to first-round rookie signal caller Michael Penix Jr. for the final three games of the regular season -- and, ideally, beyond.
Atlanta's decision came after Cousins capped a five-game stretch with just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions. Cousins, head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson each cited turnovers and decision making as factors in the move.
The 36-year-old Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons in mid-March. The deal includes $90 million guaranteed in the first two years, plus the above mentioned $10 million roster bonus.
It's more beneficial for the Falcons to trade Cousins, but according to Schefter, it's unlikely the four-time Pro Bowler takes Atlanta's best interest into account.
"Front office executives observing the situation have pointed out that, due to the no-trade clause in Cousins' contract, he now has all the leverage," Schefter wrote. "And nobody believes he will do any favors for a Falcons team that surprised him on draft night by selecting another quarterback in the first round then benched him this week in favor of the rookie."
So, Atlanta may be left with no other option this spring.
"There now is a widespread expectation across the league that the Falcons will not be able to trade Cousins and will have to release him before March 17, when his $10 million roster bonus for the 2026 season comes due," Schefter wrote.
"There is no need for the Falcons to absorb any more costs for a quarterback whom they have paid $90 million for 14 games."
Morris and Cousins each noted Wednesday they're focused on the present and will have conversations about their future during the appropriate time.
"We're just trying to get a win versus the Giants," Morris said. "That's the big part for us and for everybody right now. I think we're all focused on that. I think both of these guys want to win. I think our whole team wants to win. I think our organization wants to win, and I think that is our focus right now."
The Falcons (7-7) face the Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.