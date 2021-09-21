Kyle Pitts Hype? This Play Shows Why

Why is there so much hype surrounding the Falcons Kyle Pitts? This play shows why.

Kyle Pitts entered the NFL with an unprecedented amount of hype for a tight end. He became the highest tight end drafted when the Atlanta Falcons took him fourth overall in April's NFL Draft.

Some draft analysts called him the best tight end they had ever scouted. He's got size at 6'6 and 245 pounds, elite 4.4 speed, and a wingspan that is the longest of any tight end or receiver in the last 20 years.

He's also incredibly understated.

Pitts prefers to be electric on the field rather than at a press conference podium, and his description of a play that showed off his talent doesn't do him justice.

Pitts' 24-yard catch and run in the second quarter came on a ball quarterback Matt Ryan threw behind him. He caught it five yards beyond the line of scrimmage then picked up another 19 yards in a flash as he turned upfield.

Pitts was asked about that play and if it was something he practiced. Pitts is extremely reserved in interviews, but he still had to crack a smile at the question.

As coaches and scouts know, there are certain things that can't be taught.

"It was kind of like instinct," said Pitts. "Just trying to make a play on the ball when the ball comes my way to make something of it. It came, stuck in my hand, and turned upfield."

"You can't train for bad balls. You have your things where your body torques certain ways. It's small drills where you just offset the ball, turning your body around. But for the most part, when the ball comes my way, it could be a bad ball. Just make a play on the ball."

If he gets another half-step in the open field, his 19 yards after the catch turn into an 86-yard touchdown reception.

Pitts led the Falcons in receiving yards against the Buccaneers with five catches for 73 yards. It's a matter of when, not if, Pitts breaks a long touchdown catch.

Despite what feels like a slow start to the season for Pitts, he's still on pace for close to 900 yards receiving.

And he's just getting started.

The New York Giants will be the next team to try and stop Pitts and the Falcons. Atlanta travels to MetLife Stadium to take on the Giants Sunday at 1 p.m.