Latest Award Reflective of Bijan Robinson's Continued Rise on Falcons
Two weeks ago, Atlanta Falcons star running back Bijan Robinson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month. In his first game back following the bye week, Robinson has earned yet another accolade, being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
In the Falcons' 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills during primetime on Monday night, Robinson showed up and showed out. He recorded a career high in yards from scrimmage, 238 yards, tied his career high in rushing yards, 170, and got into the endzone for a score.
“He’s the best player in football,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said postgame. “I’ve said it multiple times. I can’t say it enough.”
Robinson’s most impressive play of the night came on an 81-yard rush that he took all the way to the house for a score. It was the third-year running back’s longest rush of his career, and the longest rush of any player this season.
https://x.com/NFL/status/1977891020257067353
How Robinson not only kept his balance but also stayed in bounds with Bills safety Cole Bishop attempting to tackle him was nothing short of impressive.
Robinson’s outing on Monday night football caught the attention of former NFL running back LeSean McCoy, who had high praise for Robinson.
“I don’t know if there’s a running back better than him [Bijan Robinson],” McCoy said on his talk show. “And let me tell you why, he can block … and he can run routes and he can catch. And he can cut, he’ll shake you, make you miss, stiff arm you and then run you over. There’s no other running back in the league like him; he does everything … If you had to draw up a running back, it would be him.”
Robinson has been incredible this season and leads the league in yards from scrimmage (822 yards) despite playing just five games. He has recorded 100+ yards from scrimmage in every game the Falcons have played thus far. He is only the second player in NFL history to reach 450 rushing yards and 350 receiving yards through a player’s first five games of a season.
With another dynamic performance on primetime and a growing list of accolades, it’s hard to say that Bijan Robinson is not the best running back in football right now. As the Falcons push deeper into the season, their success will likely flow through their most dynamic and electric player: Bijan Robinson.