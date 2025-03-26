Leonard Floyd Has One Job with Atlanta Falcons: 'Get the Quarterback'
Earlier in the month, the Atlanta Falcons signed veteran pass-rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year, $10 million contract, providing a much-needed upgrade for a team that struggled to pressure the quarterback all season.
On Tuesday, Floyd addressed the media for his first time as a Falcon, during his introductory press conference. When asked if he has a specific goal in mind for next season, Floyd was short and to the point.
"Getting my highest amount of sacks in one season, that's my goal," Floyd said.
In the past, Floyd has been overshadowed by dominant teammates like Nick Bosa, Von Miller and Aaron Donald. Meanwhile, Atlanta had the second-fewest sacks last season among NFL teams while finishing with the third-lowest pass-rushing grade, according to PFF.
As somebody with multiple double-digit sack seasons, Floyd will likely have the opportunity to shine as the team's primary pass rusher.
While reaching a career-high in sacks may seem like a lofty goal for a 33-year-old, Floyd laid out the ideal situation in which he expects to be most impactful.
“Picture third down, time to get the quarterback," said Floyd. "That's when I show up. That's what I'm here for,” said Floyd.
Floyd spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he tallied 8.5 sacks and 28 tackles in just 10 games.
The 10th year pro has also spent time with the Rams, Bears and Bills. Floyd is just two seasons removed from tying his career high in sacks (10.5) while playing in Buffalo.
By returning to Atlanta, Floyd will be reuniting with Raheem Morris, who was his defensive coordinator when he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.
“He’s more than a coach. He’s like a brother/father. He's a great person to be around, and I look forward to playing for him again.”