Lindstrom Drops in ESPN's Top 10 Interior Linemen
Since the Atlanta Falcons selected right guard Chris Lindstrom 14th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, he has been a top 30 graded guard (out of 124+ qualifying players) every year since he was drafted, according to Pro Football Focus.
As the 2025 season approaches, it’s time for lists and rankings, and ESPN used its annual survey of league executives, scouts, and coaches to rank the top 10 interior offensive linemen in the NFL, with Lindstrom ranking as the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the league.
He came in ranked behind Creed Humphrey, Tyler Smith, Quenton Nelson, Trey Smith, Landon Dickerson and Joe Thuney and was ranked as high as No. 2 in some individual pollster's rankings.
Lindstrom suffers a hard fall from No. 2 on the list in 2024 all the way to No. 7, despite being PFF’s highest-ranked guard in each of the last three seasons. He has also earned second-team All-Pro honors in each of those three seasons.
Lindstrom had another great season in 2024, giving up just one sack, eight quarterback hits and 21 hurries. Even ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who put the list together after the surveys were conducted, was shocked that Lindstrom had fallen so far.
"Lindstrom falling five spots is a bit curious, because most evaluators say his play hasn't dipped dramatically," Fowler wrote. "He's an elite zone run blocker who isn't as skilled as a pass blocker but has shown signs of slight improvement. His 92.4 pass block win rate is respectable."
One unnamed NFL coordinator thinks Lindstrom will be even better in 2025 with second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr. taking over for veteran Kirk Cousins as the starter.
“I think he'll be even better with Michael Penix Jr., because the boot game will pick up with his athleticism and that will help [Lindstrom] in the passing game," one NFL coordinator said. "He's never going to be great in pass pro, but he's all-world in the run."
While the argument against Lindstrom's fall in the rankings is strong, the Falcons should be excited to know they have one of the best guards in the entire NFL protecting their young quarterback, and everyone around the league knows it, too.