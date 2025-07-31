Madden Ratings for Top Atlanta Falcons Revealed
While the Atlanta Falcons enter the 2025 season with several big questions, they have several constants in players who are considered among the league’s best and could help propel them back to the playoffs.
In the newly released rankings for Madden NFL 26, the Falcons have multiple players across all facets of the game who rank among the top ten at their positions.
Jesse Bates III, 95 Overall
Coming in as the Falcons' highest-rated player and the highest-rated safety in the game, Bates III earned a 95 overall rating.
Last season, Bates III started all 17 games while totaling 102 combined tackles, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles. His best game of the season came against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, when he tied his season-high of 12 tackles while also snagging an interception and breaking up two passes.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bates III was the fifth-highest graded run-defending safety (min.400 snaps) while also having the ninth-best coverage grade at the position.
Chris Lindstrom, 94 Overall
Just a point behind Bates III is guard Chris Lindstrom, whose 94 overall rating places him as the second-highest rated guard in the game and tied for the fifth-highest rated offensive lineman overall.
Last season, Lindstrom earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod while finishing the season as PFF’s highest-grade guard (93.5).
Besides his Pro Bowl streak, Lindstrom has also made three All-Pro teams and started all 88 games of his NFL career thus far.
Bijan Robinson, 92 Overall
Also ranking among the top five at his position, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson earned a 92 overall rating.
Last season, Robinson was selected to his first Pro Bowl after finishing among the league’s top five in rushing yards (1,456), rushing touchdowns (13), and receptions by a running back (61).
According to PFF, the Texas product was the NFL’s second-highest graded (92.8) running back last season.
Drake London, 91 Overall
Now entering his fourth season in the NFL, wide receiver Drake London earned the highest Madden rating of his career, coming in at 91 overall.
Fresh off a breakout season, London hauled in a career-high 100 passes while totaling 1,271 receiving yards (fourth in NFL) and nine touchdowns (eighth in NFL).
Last season, London was PFF’s seventh-highest graded (87.8) wide receiver overall.
With a young nucleus of players that feels like a changing of the guard in Atlanta, the Falcons hope several more players will be recognized at the top of their game in the near future, including the face of the franchise, Michael Penix Jr.
Madden 26 comes out on August 14th.