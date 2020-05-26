Falcon Report
Report: Matt Ryan is training with NFL guys in California

Chris Vinel

Despite still not being allowed back at the Atlanta Falcons’ Flowery Branch facilities, Matt Ryan is staying busy.

This week, he’s working out with “guys” in California, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Ryan has done this the past couple of offseasons at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, with former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper signed with the Cleveland Browns in March. His replacement, Hayden Hurst, has been driving back and forth from Jacksonville to Atlanta to practice with Ryan, according to a report from ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

In California, Ryan may be able to connect with other members of the Falcons’ offense, including Julio Jones and newly-acquired running back Todd Gurley. Ryan trains with quarterback gurus, Adam Dedeaux and Tom House of 3DQB, in Southern California. They work with many other top NFL signal-callers, like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Ryan is trying to stay fresh for his 13th NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered teams’ facilities. Atlanta hasn’t been able to host any OTAs or minicamps, which leaves many new Falcons lacking the team knowledge they’d typically have by this point in a regular offseason.

Ryan, though, will be fine. He has enough experience in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter’s system that he only needs to build chemistry with his new teammates instead of overhauling his play.

Last season, he threw for 4,466 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Since 2016, he leads the league in passing yards and completions. He turned 35 last week.

How do the Falcons stack up to the Lions?

The Atlanta Falcons will play the Detroit Lions in week seven of the upcoming NFL season.  See how well the Atlanta Falcons stack up against the Lions

Christian Crittenden

by

Truefalconfan11

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 17: When will Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the Patriots become old news?

It's been over three years since the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to take the Super Bowl from the Falcons. Will Falcons fans ever let it go?

Brady Pfister

Saving The Falcons: With Deone Bucannon and others, the Atlanta Falcons resemble the old Oakland Raiders (sort of)

The Atlanta Falcons keep adding first-round draft picks to their roster, but will it matter, and will Deone Bucannon help their cause? Don't know. That's the problem.

Terence Moore

Since COVID-19 will affect the number of fans at NFL games this season, what does that mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

For the NFL this season, one of the biggest COVID-19 unknowns will involve the fans. Will there be any in the stands? If not, then what?

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

Falcons vs. Saints. Who has the advantage?

The Falcons and Saints don't like each other, which means we're due for another exciting two games from them this season.

Malik Brown

by

Mayhem_Tiger

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady trolls Falcons during charity golf outing

Is Tom Brady helping bring the Buccaneers-Falcons rivalry to a new level?

Dave Holcomb

Report: Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman willing to sit out 2020 season

How much does Devonta Freeman believe he is worth?

Dave Holcomb

by

dmholcomb

Falcons announce signing of LB Deone Bucannon

Falcons add veteran linebacker Deone Bucannon.

Jeremy Johnson

How do the Atlanta Falcons match up with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

The Falcons are just as talented as the Packers, but will need to steal an upset at Lambeau to keep season on track.

Brady Pfister

Matt Ryan raises over $20K with #AllInChallenge

The face of the Atlanta Falcons franchise has used his platform for the greater good.

Rashad Milligan