Despite still not being allowed back at the Atlanta Falcons’ Flowery Branch facilities, Matt Ryan is staying busy.

This week, he’s working out with “guys” in California, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

Ryan has done this the past couple of offseasons at Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, with former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper signed with the Cleveland Browns in March. His replacement, Hayden Hurst, has been driving back and forth from Jacksonville to Atlanta to practice with Ryan, according to a report from ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

In California, Ryan may be able to connect with other members of the Falcons’ offense, including Julio Jones and newly-acquired running back Todd Gurley. Ryan trains with quarterback gurus, Adam Dedeaux and Tom House of 3DQB, in Southern California. They work with many other top NFL signal-callers, like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

Ryan is trying to stay fresh for his 13th NFL season amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered teams’ facilities. Atlanta hasn’t been able to host any OTAs or minicamps, which leaves many new Falcons lacking the team knowledge they’d typically have by this point in a regular offseason.

Ryan, though, will be fine. He has enough experience in offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter’s system that he only needs to build chemistry with his new teammates instead of overhauling his play.

Last season, he threw for 4,466 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Since 2016, he leads the league in passing yards and completions. He turned 35 last week.