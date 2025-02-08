Mike Florio Can't Help Himself, Keeps Taking Shots at Atlanta Falcons
NBC Sports' Mike Florida just can't help himself when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons.
After looking like a fool for predicting the apocalypse for predicting the apocalypse for the Falcons on last spring's tampering charges, he decided to take the opportunity to jab the Falcons again when interviewing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. this week.
"Let's fast forward just a couple of months," Florio hypothesized. "The draft is here, it's round one, the Falcons are on the clock, is there any part of you going to think are they going to take a quarterback here like they did last year?"
Of course, Florio was acting like the court jester as per his well used calling card, but at least Penix Jr. was wily enough to bat his answer back in good humor. The 24-year old showed considerably more maturity than Florio has with regards to the Falcons.
"Oh man, I don't think so," Penix jokingly retorted.
More cynical sections of the Falcons fan base will ultimately find time to smirk at Florio's typically snide line of questioning, but perhaps they would have reacted the same prior to last year's draft?
Mercifully, Penix has also been quick to learn the noble art of total diplomacy, especially when Florio prodded for an answer from the Falcons young quarterback over his potential draft wish list.
"Mmm, no comment. Whoever can help this team win football games," Penix said. "It's people that do their job in the organisation and make those big time picks for our future. This team we are going to trust those picks... I want the best player in the draft whenever we get that pick up."
Even a blindfold couldn't cloak the fact that after a disappointing season, head coach Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot have put all of their eggs in the Penix Jr. basket. Thankfully, that most obvious decision brings with it the unbridled hope that recurring issues under center have finally been vanquished.
In reality, all levels of trust are running pretty low that Fontenot is the man who can somehow unravel the mess he's wound the Falcons into. However, Penix is a big part of the escape plan. If Penix can thrive next season, the Falcons can survive the $40-million cap hit they're scheduled to take whether Cousins is with the team or not.
Sending Cousins on his way undoubtedly becomes the ground zero issue for Fontenot to resolve, but it's going to prove prohibitively expensive any which way you slice it, and that's truly no laughing matter.