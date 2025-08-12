Raheem Morris Gives Darnell Mooney, Falcons Injury Updates
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris addressed the media before the first day of joint practice with the Tennessee Titans. While there is no update on Darnell Mooney, Morris shared some updates on other players who missed some time during yesterday’s practice. Mooeny’s update is that his timetable is “still the same."
Cornerback Clark Phillips, who missed practice on Monday, is day-to-day with a rib injury. He will not participate in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Titans. Phillips was the Falcons’ fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He took the majority of his snaps at the outside cornerback position last season and recorded his first career interception last year against the Carolina Panthers, a pass he could have taken back for a score if he did not selflessly go down and guarantee the victory for Atlanta. Phillips did not see any action in the Falcons' first preseason game on Friday, against the Detroit Lions.
Running back Carlos Washington Jr, who’s been missing from camp for a few days now, has been revealed to be dealing with a hamstring issue. Washington has had his share of explosive runs during camp and was sorely missed in Atlanta’s preseason game. The Falcons could not get any semblance of a run game going, rushing for just 22 yards all game.
Return man and wide receiver Jamal Agnew is also dealing with a small injury, and he will miss time this week. Agnew signed with the Falcons back in March. While he’s taken some snaps at wide receiver during camp, it looks like he will mostly serve as Atlanta’s return man on kickoffs and punt returns.
Agnew missed the entirety of the 2024 season after suffering a leg injury in week 17 of the 2023 season. Agnew spent the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and amassed 641 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the three seasons he played.
Linebacker Caleb Johnson also missed Atlanta Falcons practice on Monday; however, that was not due to injury. Morris said the defender missed practice due to a personal reason, but did not delve any deeper than that. He said he would let Johnson explain why he missed practice the next time he was back out there.
While there are three new players with injuries, the good news is that it seems like all three are minor. Also great news that he did not mention any of the players that were previously missing time with injury, such as Jalon Walker and Xavier Watts.