New Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich has Big Advocate on His Side
When new Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was asked who he was most looking forward to working with this season, Ulbrich felt like his answer was cheating.
"Can I say Jessie Bates," Ulbrich answered with a smile. "Captain Obvious a little bit. He's one of the best safeties I've ever been around playing or coaching. His stuff above the neck is one of one as far as I'm concerned. His ability to see this game, probably better than most coaches I've ever been around."
For his part, Bates is on his third defensive coordinator in three seasons, but there’s a new energy with a former NFL linebacker calling the shots. Bates likes what he sees from Ulbrich through the first few months of their relationship.
"I love it. The meetings are unbelievable," Bates said at OTA’s. "The way that he's teaching the positions, teaching our defense, to not just understand your job but get a whole understanding of how we are trying to attack as a defense. I think that will go a long way when you can play four different coverages, and it all looks the same."
There are a lot of new faces on the Falcons' defense this year, including Ulbrich. He is the one who will be tasked with raising the bar on a unit that was bottom five in the NFL in several key metrics, including passer rating, completion percentage, third-down conversion, sacks, and points against, among others.
With that firmly in mind, Bates is onboard with the linebacker mentality that Ulbrich brings to the mix.
"That's the type of linebacker that I would love to play with," Bates declared. "He's holding everybody accountable to that standard."
The Atlanta Falcons offense finished No. 6 in total yards under first-year offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. The defense will have an entirely new look. How well they perform is the biggest variable in the Falcons' 2025 season, and their best player is liking what he sees so far this summer.