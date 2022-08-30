Saints Trade DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Won't Play Week 1 vs. Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons might have a slightly easier time trying to beat the New Orleans Saints in the season opener 12 days from now.

That's because the Saints traded talented safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday. NFL Network was the first to report the news.

In the deal, the Saints will send Gardner-Johnson and a 7th-round pick in 2025 to the Eagles for a 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worst of Philadelphia's two sixth-round picks in 2024.

Gardner-Johnson started 14 games in a talented Saints secondary for the past two seasons and was due for a contract extension next offseason, but after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement, it propelled New Orleans to seek some kind of return for a player who was going to walk in free agency for nothing.

Last season, Gardner-Johnson played in 12 games, recording 46 tackles, a pair of sacks and three interceptions for the Saints. Now, he heads out to the City of Brotherly Love to join Darius Slay and James Bradberry in a formidable Philadelphia secondary.

With the Saints facing the Falcons in the Week 1 opener, Gardner-Johnson won't be part of the scouting report for Atlanta, which is a small relief for head coach Arthur Smith and the offense. But despite the trade, the Falcons know they still have a tall task as they face their biggest rival to kick off the season.

