NFL Analyst, Former Pro Bowler Expects Big Things From Falcons RB
The relevance of the running back could be back. After Eagles' Saquon Barkley had a historic season en route to a Super Bowl, talk switches to who can become the next big running back.
There's a case to be made for Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who is already rated a top-five player at his position by NFL analyst and former Pro Bowler Maurice Jones-Drew. Robinson came in at No. 5 behind Barkley and veteran tailbacks Derrick Henry (No. 2), Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 3), and Josh Jacobs (No. 4). Normally, age knocks older running backs like Henry and Jacobs down a peg, but that's not the case here.
Jones-Drew said that Robinson should be in position to build off a season that earned him a spot in the top-five on his list.
"Robinson quietly thrived in his first season under OC Zac Robinson, ranking third in the league in rushing yards, registering five 100-yard games and finishing fourth in my end-of-season rankings. The Pro Bowler looks poised to build off that breakout season, focusing his offseason training on becoming more explosive. He should get plenty of opportunities to showcase that ability with second-year pro Michael Penix Jr. taking over as the full-time starter at quarterback."
Another big year would turn a 'quietly' thriving campaign into one that gets him into the national spotlight. He's making the push over the summer to make it happen.
"We're done with 30-yard runs and all that stuff," Robinson said last month. "Now it's time to get those 60 yards, 50 yards. So, I've been doing a lot more explosive drills."
An improved year from Penix could mean more success for Robinson in the passing game as well. Last season, he had 431 receiving yards and a touchdown to go along with his 1,456 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
It's an already impressive season, which is telling of how high his ceiling is expected to be. Perhaps he can join Barkley as a member of the prestigious 2,000-yard club with a career year.