PFF Believes Key Falcons Weapon Will Flourish Under Kevin Stefanski

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is coming off an impressive season, one that merited First Team All-Pro honors, after leading the entire league in total yards from scrimmage. Robinson’s 2,298 yards were over 170 more than second-place Christian McCaffrey, and the most by any player in the league over the last six seasons.

Now Kevin Stefanski takes over in Atlanta, and Pro Football Focus’s Thomas Valentine believes that means good things are coming for Bijan Robinson. Well… even better things.

“Though his peak can’t get much higher, Robinson will still likely benefit from an offense in Stefanski’s vision. Stefanski’s offenses have historically been at their best when they’re running the ball. In his six seasons in charge, the Browns were 17th in EPA per rushing play and averaged more yards after contact per attempt than any team in the NFL,” Valentine wrote.

In his three fully healthy seasons under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, Nick Chubb was extremely efficient, averaging at least five yards per carry each year: 5.6 in 2020 (second among running backs), 5.5 in 2021 (third) and 5.0 in 2022 (fourth). He was averaging a ridiculous 6.1 yards per carry in 2023 before he got injured two weeks into the season.

Robinson averaged a career high 5.2 yards per carry this season, his first season above the 5.0 yard mark.

Both the running back and head coach have expressed excitement over working together in 2026. Stefanski revealed that he texted Robinson the very night he got hired.

“I thought to myself, should I send this? What if the kid’s sleeping and I wake him up? But I had to, and I had to tell him how excited I was to be coaching him.” Stefanski said.

The pair has already conversed about the offensive game plan for the upcoming season, and Robinson is already bought in.

“I’m really excited about it,” Robinson said about Stefanski and the offense in an interview with Good Morning Football. “I talked to Kevin, and he’s a great human being. The cool thing is, he has a plan already. You already know he sees the vision of the team. He sees the vision of what he wants.”

With Kevin Stefanski now at the helm, Atlanta’s backfield, which featured the NFL’s leader in yards from scrimmage in 2025, is set for a boost. PFF’s projects that Stefanski’s run-heavy offense, proven with Nick Chubb in Cleveland, will allow Bijan Robinson to maximize his explosiveness and efficiency.

With both coach and player already aligned on a vision, Robinson may be on the cusp of a ridiculous season in 2026, and he’s already coming off a historic one just last year.

