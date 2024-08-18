Matt Judon Spurned Bears for Falcons According to NFL Insider
The Atlanta Falcons addressed one of the biggest needs on their team last week when they traded a 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots for edge rusher Matt Judon.
Calling Judon an just an edge rusher, or outside linebacker, doesn't do him justice. The 6'3 and 275-pounder can put his hand in the rubber pellets and play defensive end in a four-man front as well.
The Falcons wanted Judon to amp their pass rush that showed significant improvement in 2023. However, even doubling their sack total year-over-year from 21 to 42 still left the Falcons tied for 21st in the league.
Judon wanted a new contract from the rebuilding Patriots who finished 4-13 last season. The Patriots solicited offers when they weren't able to come to terms with Judon.
The Falcons acquired him for a third-round pick in next year's NFL Draft, but it wasn't the only offer the Patriots received according to Albert Breer of SI.com.
"One addendum to the Patriots/Falcons trade of last week: New England, believing the Bears and Falcons were in a similar category, and with third-round offers from both, gave OLB Matthew Judon his choice of being dealt to Atlanta or Chicago," wrote Breer on X. "Judon, obviously, picked Atlanta."
Interesting that the Patriots didn't see a huge-value difference between the Bears and Falcons who both want to end long-playoff droughts in 2024. Even more interesting that Judon decided the Falcons were a better option for him.
The Falcons and Bears seem to be joined at the hip the last several years. Falcons Director of Player Personnel Ryan Pace came from Chicago. The Falcons added a multitude of former Bears (and Titans) players under previous head coach Arthur Smith while they battled salary cap restraints.
Last year, the Falcons were deemed a landing spot for former Washington Commanders edge Montez Sweat before the Bears swooped in, landed him at the trade deadline, and gave him a big-contract extension.
Last year the Bears blew out of the Falcons 37-17 to drop Atlanta to 7-9 in what might have not been the final nail in Arthur Smith's coffin, but it was close.
General manager Terry Fontenot was heavily criticized for ignoring the pass rush in the offseason, including the NFL Draft, prior to landing Judon. A dominant edge rusher is a player who can take the Falcons from being a trendy pick in the NFC South to a legitmate contender to make some noise in the NFC Playoffs.
Evidently, Matt Judon agreed.