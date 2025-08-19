NFL Network Links Possible Trey Hendrickson Trade to Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a youth movement on defense. The perpetually underperforming unit got an injection of draft picks with seven picks in the first four rounds of the 2024 and 2025 NFL Draft heading to the defensive side of the ball.
While Falcons fans are excited about the potential of the Falcons’ defense, which had nowhere to go but up after 2024, they’re counting on a lot of untested NFL players this season, including defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro as well as rookie edge rushers James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, among others.
The Cincinnati Bengals have been mired in a contract squabble with star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, and it’s reached the point where they’re listening to trade offers.
While it seems that the ship has sailed for the Falcons after the draft, NFL Network’s Nick Shook listed Atlanta as one of the potential landing spots for the 30-year-old Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks last season with 17.5.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Monday that the Bengals' asking price for Hendrickson includes a 2026 first-round pick and a young defensive player.
Well, the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick was James Pearce Jr. So, Pearce Jr. and Brandon Dorlus for Hendrickson?
Unlikely, but Shook understands the stakes for general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris in 2025.
“On its face, this pairing seems absurd,” Shook wrote of the Falcons being a landing spot for Hendrickson. “Atlanta just spent two first-round picks on edge rushers in April; why would it give up a young player and an asset for a 30-year-old at the same position?
“Well, I can provide a simple explanation: production. It's nice to invest in young players, but such picks are more aspirational than dependable, and the current regime doesn't have quite enough leash to subsist solely on dreams, not after its expensive gamble on Kirk Cousins flopped last year.”
Trades become very different once the draft picks actually pick up a uniform. What would the reaction be if, during the NFL Draft, the Falcons had traded their 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 third-round pick for Trey Hendrickson?
The Falcons were mercilessly panned by analysts for doing the equivalent for Pearce. But now that Pearce has put on a Falcons' uniform and performed well in camp, the idea of trading him, rather than a future no-name first, would ruffle the feathers of most fans.
“The Falcons need a proven veteran to chase quarterbacks; it's why they traded for Matt Judon last season. Cap space is an issue and would require creative accounting to fit an extension for Hendrickson into their books, but when leadership duos start to feel the heat, future spending matters less.”
This deal made (more) sense in April. It doesn’t in August.
While the Falcons defense should be dramatically improved and there are big hopes riding on the left arm of Michael Penix Jr. and the offense, this Falcons team isn’t a Trey Hendrickson away from making a Super Bowl in 2025.
The salary cap ramifications of having to sign him to a new contract, while simultaneously negotiating with Drake London and possibly Kyle Pitts, aren’t realistic.
Hendrickson will be better in 2025 than either James Pearce Jr. or Jalon Walker; that’s not a hot take.
But the Falcons are looking well beyond 2025, and Hendrickson doesn’t fit the youth movement.