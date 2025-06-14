NFL Network Predicts Falcons' Breakout Player Not Named Michael Penix Jr.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 1,456 yards in 2024, the third most in the NFL. Drake London had 1,271 receiving yards in 2024, the fourth most in the NFL. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche thinks that wide receiver Darnell Mooney is the next Falcons’ player ready for a breakout season.
“You know a lot of the conversation has been about his connection with wide receiver Drake London, but it is Darnell Mooney who is on the verge of a breakout. He’s someone they are using in a lot more different ways. He is a player that Penix has struck up something with who could really have a big season this year.” Wyche said recently on NFL Network.
One could argue that Mooney has already broken out. In 2024, Mooney registered 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns. More yards and touchdowns than his previous two seasons combined.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Mooney thrives as a deep threat wide receiver, able to take the top off defenses with his speed.
Obviously, Mooney’s ability to have a career season rests in large part on the strong left arm of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Wyche was beaming as he spoke about the Falcons’ second-year quarterback.
"Bijan could have a lot more room to run the ball if they get the passing game going,” Wyche said of another beneficiary of a vertical passing game. “Of course, Michael Penix is now the starter. He started three games at the end of last season, went 1-2, completed less than 60% of his passes.
“But in speaking with someone with the team this week, they say 'everything we've heard positively about him this offseason, the way he's throwing the ball, the way he's learning things, it's understated,'" Wyche finished that last word emphatically.
"You heard the way Raheem Morris is talking about Bijan Robinson, that's the way they're feeling about Michael Penix as well: throwing the ball, leading the team in the classroom."
Falcons fans should be excited to hear that Zac Robinson is looking to use Mooney in different ways. Could this mean more usage of play-action in the offense? Kirk Cousins is credited with just 65 attempts at play-action passes last season. This was good for 30th in the NFL.
The Atlanta Falcons should look to change this with Michael Penix Jr now under center. Play action can help not only open up the offense, but also free Mooney down the field, allowing him to create more explosive plays.
In the two games, both Mooney and London played with Penix; London had 12 targets to Mooney’s 11. For all the talk about the chemistry between London and Penix, that same chemistry exists between Mooney and Penix.
If Mooney can stay healthy for 17 games, he should easily 1,000 yards for the first time since 2021 and the second time in his career.