Week 18 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Colston Loveland Into The Top 10
Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead.
The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game; instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win, then the Panthers clinch the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.
The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters (maybe Oronde Gadsden) won’t play this week, and the Packers are likely to rest players too, including Luke Musgrave, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.
With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season! Be sure to check back daily for updates!
Week 18 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at LAR
2
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. NO
3
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. MIA
4
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at CIN
5
Juwan Johnson
NO
at ATL
6
Jake Tonges
SF
vs. SEA
7
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. WAS
8
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. DET
9
Michael Mayer
LV
vs. KC
10
AJ Barner
SEA
at SF
11
Colby Parkinson
LAR
vs. ARI
12
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. IND
13
Oronde Gadsden
LAC
at DEN
14
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at NYG
15
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. TEN
16
Tyler Warren
IND
at HOU
17
Travis Kelce
KC
at LV
18
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
vs. NYJ
19
Mark Andrews
BAL
at PIT
20
Chig Okonkwo
TEN
at JAC
21
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
vs. BAL
22
Darren Waller
MIA
at NE
23
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. DAL
24
Taysom Hill
NO
at ATL
25
Jonnu Smith
PIT
vs. BAL
26
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. LAC
27
Cade Otton
TB
vs. CAR
28
Mike Gesicki
CIN
vs. CLE
29
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. GB
30
Isaiah Likely
BAL
at PIT
31
Luke Musgrave
GB
at MIN
32
Gunner Helm
TEN
at JAC