SI

Week 18 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Colston Loveland Into The Top 10

Michael Fabiano

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) faces the Detroit Lions in Week 18.
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) faces the Detroit Lions in Week 18. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Welcome to Week 18 and the fantasy football championship (for those of you who are bold enough to make this your final week). Let’s talk about the challenges ahead. 

The NFL slate doesn’t include a Thursday night game; instead, it features two games on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner taking the NFC South title (unless the Falcons win, then the Panthers clinch the division either way) and the No. 4 seed in the conference. At 8 p.m. ET, the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks in a battle for the NFC West championship and the No. 1 seed in that conference. Obviously, these games are huge.

The difficulty in playing in Week 18, of course, is the number of players who won’t play. We already know that Justin Herbert and some other Chargers starters (maybe Oronde Gadsden) won’t play this week, and the Packers are likely to rest players too, including Luke Musgrave, since they are locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC. 

Other teams will do the same thing, and some of those players won’t even be known until Sunday. Again, this is the challenge of playing fantasy in the NFL’s final week.

With that said, here are my complete fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 18 of the NFL season!  Be sure to check back daily for updates!

Week 18 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at LAR

2

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. NO

3

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. MIA

4

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at CIN

5

Juwan Johnson

NO

at ATL

6

Jake Tonges

SF

vs. SEA

7

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. WAS

8

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. DET

9

Michael Mayer

LV

vs. KC

10

AJ Barner

SEA

at SF

11

Colby Parkinson

LAR

vs. ARI

12

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. IND

13

Oronde Gadsden

LAC

at DEN

14

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at NYG

15

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. TEN

16

Tyler Warren

IND

at HOU

17

Travis Kelce

KC

at LV

18

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

vs. NYJ

19

Mark Andrews

BAL

at PIT

20

Chig Okonkwo

TEN

at JAC

21

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

vs. BAL

22

Darren Waller

MIA

at NE

23

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. DAL

24

Taysom Hill

NO

at ATL

25

Jonnu Smith

PIT

vs. BAL

26

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. LAC

27

Cade Otton

TB

vs. CAR

28

Mike Gesicki

CIN

vs. CLE

29

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. GB

30

Isaiah Likely

BAL

at PIT

31

Luke Musgrave

GB

at MIN

32

Gunner Helm

TEN

at JAC

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY