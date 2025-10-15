The Noise That Motivates Falcons Drake London's Performance
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, finishing fourth in the NFL in yards and tied ninth in touchdowns. On Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, he reminded fans that he’s one of the best wide receivers in the league.
London hauled in 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s 24-14 victory over the Buffalo Bills. He had a great effort for his first touchdown of the night, fighting to make sure he extends the ball over the goal line and secures the score.
London was one yard away from having the second two-touchdown game of his career on Monday night, but unfortunately stepped out of bounds.
“People continue to doubt Drake [London] and I don’t understand it,” Star running back Bijan Robinson said after Monday Night’s win.
In fact, Robinson was so confused by the notion that people still doubt London that he became a reporter and asked the receiver himself on Monday night. Robinson asked him how he felt about continuing to prove people wrong week in and week out.
“Doubt is what I run off of. That’s my fuel,” London responded. “I love when people talk about me and say negative things. I just use it as fuel. Go out there and try to prove them wrong.”
For the second straight year, London is proving the doubters wrong. He currently has 427 yards and two touchdowns in five games. London is ninth in the NFL in receiving yards and is one of only two players (Justin Jefferson, 449 yards) to be top 15 in receiving yards with only five games played.
London has proved that he is one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past year and some change; however, an underrated part of his game is that the receiver is also a willing blocker.
“I don't think he gets enough love for what he actually does,” receiver Ray-Ray McCloud said earlier in the offseason. “He'll go out and catch 10 balls, but he'll be a pulling guard in that same game, and won't care.”
London does it all for this Falcons offense. He’ll run routes, catch touchdowns, move the chains and also set the edge for running back Bijan Robinson.
“He’s everything you want in a wideout, everything you want in a player,” Head coach Raheem Morris said of London following Monday night’s game.
London continues to prove his doubters wrong each week, showcasing the complete skill set of a true No. 1 wide receiver.