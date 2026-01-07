Ex-Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Getting Interest for Open Jobs

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was fired by the franchise on Sunday evening after their win over the New Orleans Saints. The victory was the fourth in a row to finish the season, but owner Arthur Blank felt comfortable moving in another direction after the franchise finished outside of the playoffs and without a winning record for an eighth consecutive season.

Morris ended his career in Atlanta at 16-18, moving his career record as a head coach to 37-56. Despite that mark, teams around the NFL are reportedly very interested in bringing him in to see if he could be a fit for vacancies of their own.

It was already reported that Morris is scheduled to interview for the job with the Tennessee Titans, but NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that the former Falcons head coach is scheduled to interview with the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, too.

Morris is clearly well-regarded around the league, just as he was when the Falcons opted to bring him on as their head coach two years ago. He has experience on both sides of the ball, and he has shown himself to be an effective relationship builder with the players on his roster.

The fact that the Falcons won their last four games (the first four-game winning streak since 2019) after being eliminated from the playoffs is evidence that he never lost the locker room.

Several players backed Morris after their Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints, including running back Bijan Robinson, safety Jessie Bates III, Drake London, and more.

“I’m behind Rah,” Bates said after the game. “He hasn’t changed throughout this whole year. He’s the same guy every single day. We went to bat for him for a reason. We finished the season for a reason – for each other, for coaches, players, and everybody involved.”

That thought was echoed by London that very night.

“I want Rah back with all my heart,” the star receiver said. “I don’t think there’s anything really, really wrong. But that’s above my pay grade, so I can’t really speak on that, and I don’t want to speak on that because people can [misinterpret] words.”

There are seven openings as of this writing, including Atlanta. Morris has confirmed to be speaking with half of those teams, but that list could continue to grow in the days and weeks ahead.