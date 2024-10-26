It's Now or Never for Atlanta Falcons in NFC South
The Atlanta Falcons visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a Week 8 clash that means more than meets the eye. Both teams have a 4-3 win/loss record, but this is the Falcons' opportunity to stamp their signature on the 2024 season and the NFC South.
Moreover, it’s time to end the recent mantra that the Falcons can’t get it done when it matters in the big games. The Falcons were 4-3 at the same stage last season before collapsing under previous head coach Arthur Smith.
Good teams win the games they need to, and head coach Raheem Morris needs this team to have a victory after last week’s 34-14 shellacking at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Especially after statements like this earlier this season:
“At the end of the day, what we're trying to do is we're trying to win football games. The first thing we're trying to do is outrun the South and win the South and try to secure a playoff spot.” Morris said.
The "South" runs through Tampa; they’ve won the division three-years running. They want to gain a leg up on the competition despite numerous injuries including both starting wide receivers, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Additionally, with Bucky Irving officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s outing, it puts a dent in the team’s running back by committee.
The bottom line is that, given the circumstances, the team has no excuse for losing this game.
The Falcons' defense has struggled in recent weeks, but with many offensive starters of their opponent missing – it is the perfect opportunity to get right.
Offensively, coordinator Zac Robinson has gotten the rushing attack going between Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in recent weeks. In the first contest, the two were limited to just 73 yards rushing, and that number should increase in the second outing.
Additionally, wide receiver Drake London will look to continue his hot streak against the NFC South rival. With three of his four 100-plus-yard receiving games coming against Tampa Bay, he is primed once more to thrive.
If Atlanta is serious about winning the division and breaking negative organizational mantras, a victory on Sunday is necessary. A sense of urgency will put the team atop the division with a one-game lead as Tampa Bay will have to face the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in the next two weeks.
Sunday is an excellent opportunity to enter the division’s driver’s seat rather than remain a passenger.