Buccaneers Add Leading Rusher to Growing Injury Report
All eyes are on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiving core after both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin exited Monday Night Football with significant injuries. But on Wednesday, the team added a new player to their injury report for Atlanta Falcons fans to keep an eye on ahead of Week 8.
According to the Buccaneers injury report, rookie running back Bucky Irving didn't participate at all in Wednesday's practice. He joined a group of four players that didn't practice Wednesday for Tampa Bay.
The other three were Evans, tight end Payne Durham and safety Tykee Smith.
Irving has averaged under 10 rushing attempts per game. However, he'd still be a significant loss for the Buccaneers if he can't play in Week 8.
The 22-year-old leads Tampa Bay with 351 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns through seven games. His 5.2 yards per carry average is 1.5 yards per rush better than veteran Rachaad White, who has 227 yards on the ground this season.
Irving has more carries than White as well, but White was inactive in Week 6.
The Buccaneers will not have Godwin in the rematch versus the Falcons. Tampa Bay placed Godwin on injured reserve with a dislocated left ankle that he suffered Monday. Godwin has already undergone surgery and could be out for the rest of the season.
FOX Sports' Greg Auman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he doesn't expect Evans to go on injured reserve. If that happens, then the Buccaneers will be without both receivers for at least four games.
But it will be very surprising if Evans plays versus the Falcons in Week 8. ESPN's Jenna Laine wrote that the Buccaneers might not get back Evans until after the team's bye in Week 11.
Evans suffered a hamstring injury Monday.
Therefore, the Buccaneers can't really afford to lose another offensive playmaker, even if he fulfills a smaller role as Irving does.
If Irving can't play, White could have a much larger role versus the Falcons. Tampa Bay also has 23-year-old running back Sean Tucker on their roster. Tucker has averaged 8.2 yards per carry with 21 attempts this season.
In the first Falcons-Buccaneers matchup this season on Thursday Night Football during Week 5, the two teams combined for 66 points. If it's another offensive barn burner, the Falcons could have a distinct advantage with so many Tampa Bay offensive playmakers potentially on the sideline.