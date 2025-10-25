One Stat That Alters Narrative of Falcons vs Dolphins
While many statistics proclaim how explosive the Atlanta Falcons are on offense, one particular stat tells a different story. While statistics can be manipulated and spun to fit a narrative, Atlanta cannot escape one fact: the team will rack up yardage but struggle to convert it into points. Facing a Miami Dolphins defense that allows 29.3 points per game, per Pro Football Reference, the Falcons need to find a balance between yards and emerging with points.
The Issue
Atlanta scores 18.3 points per contest, which is subpar. Meanwhile, the fact that they boast the seventh-best offense (364.3 yards per game) worsens the issue. An offense marching up and down the field with 364.3 yards per game usually results in scoring at least 25-27 points, putting games out of reach.
In four of the Falcons' games this season, the team scored less than 23 points. Moreover, per Fox Sports, the Falcons' 11 touchdowns are the third-worst number of offensive touchdowns. With a sound defense, Atlanta needs to fix the problem. If they don't, they will exhaust the defense, hurting them later in the season.
Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson acknowledged the struggles during the weekly press conference:
"We've got to get those things off the tape. We got to score more points. We've been a big reason why we haven't, you know, won those games. And so, we feel great with our ability to move the football. When we're rolling, we're rolling. It's just finding that level of consistency, you know, down in and down out. And obviously it starts with me, and it starts with the guys and the execution and fundamentals, details, and techniques."
Critical Setbacks
Robinson asserts that the reason the Falcons lost their three games is the yardage/touchdown disparity. For example, before the first half against the San Francisco 49ers ended, the Falcons drove the ball to the opposing 22-yard line, scoring no points to close the first 30 minutes.
The Niners took the ball first in the second half, connecting on a field goal, making the score 13-3 instead of 13-6. On the ensuing possession, Atlanta scored. However, they did not cross the goal line for the last 21:28 of the game.
Opportunity Against Miami
The starting Miami cornerbacks open the door for Atlanta to improve the scoring. A sure-tackling veteran, Rasul Douglas cannot stick with skill position players. Opponents complete 67.9% of their passes when targeting him. He lacks the long speed to stay with receivers effectively. Meanwhile, Jack Jones cuts a vastly different figure and plays better in coverage.
Opposing quarterbacks connect at a 54.5% completion rate on passes to receivers that he covers. Additionally, Atlanta running at Jones looks like the smart strategy, as he's whiffed on 21.1% of his tackle attempts.
Overview
After the Dolphins, the Falcons head out for a two-game road trip, visiting the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. Miami allows the offense to become more aggressive across the whole field, not just between the twenties. The closer they get to the red zone, the less they should contemplate settling for three. The aggression that won three games for Atlanta will win twice as many more later in the season.