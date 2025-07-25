Penix Confident Falcons Offense Reaches New Heights
Michael Penix Jr is slated to be the Atlanta Falcons' Week 1 starter at quarterback. It’s a daunting task for a sophomore quarterback in the NFL. However, he has high ambition, giving him higher expectations for the offense.
“We should be the best in the league,” Penix said when asked about weapons on offense. “You know, with the guys we got around us. You know we got a great offensive line as well… we should be unstoppable.”
A small sample size of Penix at quarterback showed an improved Falcons defense.
The Falcons were tied second in Pro Football Focus’ team offensive rankings. When Penix took over as the starter in Week 16, Atlanta averaged 32 points and never fewer than 24 points. For comparison, they averaged 22.9 points per game on the entire season.
In Penix’s first three starts, the offense put up games with 329 total yards, 337 yards and 537 total yards in Week 18. This was without an offseason of Penix taking reps with the starters and Atlanta resting their starters in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants in Week 16.
Atlanta’s weapon group fared well in 2024. Star running back Bijan Robinson earned his first Pro Bowl nod after a season in which he recorded 1,866 total yards (1,456 rushing, 410 receiving) alongside 15 total touchdowns (14 rushing, one receiving). He was fourth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and tied for third in the NFL in touchdowns last season. Penix’s strong arm will only benefit Robinson next season, as defenses will not be able to stack the box any longer.
Drake London had a breakout season, recording 100 catches (tied ninth most in the NFL), 1,271 yards (fourth in the NFL) and nine touchdowns (tied ninth). In three games with Penix, London put up monster stats: 22 catches, 352 yards and two touchdowns. Extrapolated over a 17-game season, that would be 125 catches, 1995 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Darnell Mooney had a career revival last season, putting up 64 catches, 992 yards and five touchdowns. In his 2024 season, he had more yards and touchdowns than the previous two seasons combined.
Mooney and London will benefit heavily from Penix. Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks targeting London down the field (20 or more yards) last season had a 125.2 passer rating (fourth highest in the NFL). When targeting Mooney, they had a 118.6 passer rating (fifth highest in the NFL). Now the duo will have Penix slinging the rock all season, a quarterback who loves to throw it deep.
Kyle Pitts had 47 catches, 602 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. He was top 13 in yards amongst tight ends and tied eighth in touchdowns