PFF's Highest Graded Atlanta Falcons are Good News for Rebuilt Defense
The Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Detroit Lions on Friday in the first preseason action of 2025 for both teams. Falcons’ outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie was named Pro Football Focus’s player of the game. Ebiketie had a sack, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble along with a team-high 20% pass rush win rate.
Ebiketie was the highest-graded player on either team, with a 94.6 grade. The Falcons had five players with a 90.0 or higher PFF grade, with four of them on the defensive side of the ball: Ebiketie (94.6), Brandon Dorlus (92.2), Josh Woods (91.2), Chris Blair (91.3) and DeMarcco Hellams (90.3).
While Atlanta’s defense had the highest graded players, it also had the lowest, with 5 players receiving a grade under 50.0, including Mike Ford, who was Atlanta’s lowest graded player with a 34.6 overall grade.
Atlanta’s rookie class grades were as follows: Cobee Bryant (36.9), Xavier Watts (57.3), Billy Bowman Jr. (59.7), Jalon Walker (66.9), James Pearce Jr (75.1), and Nick Nash (82.1).
While Nash received the highest grade of the class, the Lions were doing everything they could to stop Pearce from impacting the game, from double-teaming the rookie to constantly chip blocking him.
Ebiketie’s showing was another good sign for the Falcons' rebuilt pass rush. The former second-round pick is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s been a solid rotational player, but if he had been more than that the last three years, there’s a pretty good chance either Pearce or Walker (or both) aren’t on the Falcons.
He’ll have plenty of opportunity to earn a contract extension during the season, but the Falcons may be persuaded by the play of their first-round picks to let him hit the free agent market.
Second-year defensive tackle Dorlus’s showing was also a good sign for Atlanta’s defense. Like Ruke Orhorhoro, he was drafted in 2024 essentially as a redshirt, and he is expected to be a big part of the Falcons’ defensive line rotation. On Friday night, the returns were good.
Hellams is the dark horse in the safety race. With Jordan Fuller signed as veteran insurance for third-round rookie Xavier Watts, Hellams was suddenly in a crowded room. In his first game back from injury, his play is going to demand more snaps on defense.
The Falcons are in action next on Friday night as the Tennessee Titans come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This young defense will have another chance to grow into their roles before Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7th.