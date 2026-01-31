Edge Rushers Who Fill the Atlanta Falcons’ Defensive Needs

The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in their defense in 2025, and it paid off with a record-setting pass rush. The results that came from that attention last offseason should be all the reason to do it again in 2026.

The defensive unit – despite being littered with rookies, expiring contracts, and key injuries – put forward a strong season. The Falcons finished in the top half of the NFL in total defense and passing defense, while in the top 20 in scoring and expected points added (EPA) per play. Their performance is why Jeff Ulbrich was retained with the new coaching staff under Kevin Stefanski.

Atlanta has a young core of players that could stand to use some additional reinforcements this offseason. If this group can continue to improve, they could morph into a reliable unit that the franchise can lean on in the years to come.

It is exactly why the Falcons would be wise to continue investing in their front seven.

Look no further than what the teams in the postseason have to deploy. The Broncos, Patriots, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, and Texans all featured waves of pass rushers and stout rush defenses. Eight of the top 10 scoring defenses made the playoffs, while the Seahawks (No. 1) and the Patriots (No. 4) reached the Super Bowl. Nine of the top 13 rush defenses made the playoffs.

Fortunately, the Falcons will not need to go hunting for a major piece with young players like James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, but they should absolutely be in the market for some dependable veterans to fit around them. Atlanta is set to lose several veterans, Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie, who will need to be either replaced or upgraded.

The adage of ‘defense wins championships’ rings true, and the Falcons should continue to put time and effort into building theirs into one of the NFL's elite units. They can do that with more investment in free agency.

Edge Rushers Who Fill the Atlanta Falcons’ Front Seven Needs

Derek Barnett

The former Eagle has been a regular contributor in a pass-rush rotation, with 34.0 career sacks over his nine years in the NFL. Barnett registered 387 snaps (209 as a pass rusher) last season, with six sacks, 16 pressures, and six quarterback hits. He is also solid in run defense, which the Falcons will need more of next season.

Barnett will be 30 by the time next season kicks off, so he will probably be looking for long-term stability. The Falcons may be able to spread some money over a few years and add some quality depth to their room.

K'Lavon Chaisson

K'Lavon Chaisson is fresh off his best season as a pro, recording 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 10 tackles for a loss, and 18 quarterback hits for the Patriots in 2025. While he has never quite lived up to his draft billing, he would slide right into the Falcons’ pass rush rotation and provide an immediate impact. He also provides a good size (255 pounds) for an edge room that is a bit light.

He had bounced around the NFL since the Jaguars moved on from him in 2024. His AAV would put him at $8.9 million, but he will still be just 27 by next season, and he could be looking for more long-term stability.

Jadeveon Clowney

One player who feels like a regular on these types of lists is Jadeveon Clowney. The defender is playing for his seventh team in eight years, but he could be a good value signing for the Falcons. The former No. 1 overall pick is 32, but still turning in good performances. At the very least, he would elevate the run defense at a budget rate of $3-5 million per year (currently making $3.45 with the Cowboys).

Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa avoided major injuries in 2025 and played his most games (15) in a season since 2021. The five-time Pro Bowl player looked more like himself, with five forced fumbles, nine tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks, and 54 quarterback hurries. He is 30 and will likely be looking for some security in what could be his last major contract. His AAV is projected to be $13.7 million.

Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe has emerged as one of the steady rotation pieces of the stout Seahawks defense. He has 20.0 sacks over four seasons in Seattle and is a good run defender. At $8 million AAV, the Falcons could get good value from Mafe in this front.