PFF Ranks Atlanta Falcons Starting Offensive Tackles
The Arthur Smith era didn’t go as the Atlanta Falcons wanted. But one thing the team did accomplish over the last three years was a greatly improved offensive line.
The team’s offensive line strength, though, remains along the interior according to Pro Football Focus.
On May 28, PFF’s Zoltan Buday ranked the top 32 offensive tackles in the NFL. Atlanta left tackle Jake Matthews came at No. 24.
“In 2023, Matthews played more than 1,000 snaps for the ninth season in a row and remained one of the league's most reliable blind-side pass protectors,” Buday wrote. “His 80.1 pass-blocking grade ranked 11th among all offensive tackles.”
Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary also made the list at No. 29.
“Following some early struggles to start his NFL career, the former first-round pick has turned into a really reliable right tackle over the last two seasons,” wrote Buday. “In fact, his 84.6 overall grade over the last two seasons ranks fourth among players who played on the right side of the offensive line over that period. He gave up pressure on just 4.0% of pass plays in 2023, the second-best rate among right tackles.”
There’s two different ways to look at the rankings Matthews and McGary received. The Falcons were just one of eight teams to have both of their starting tackles placed in the top 30 on the list.
But with Matthew and McGary both rated outside the top 20, the Falcons don’t have one elite offensive tackle either. The ranking of No. 24 and 29 overall means Buday considers Matthew and McGary just a little above average.
The 2024 season could also be a key campaign for McGary. Although PFF remains relatively high on the Falcons right tackle, the question is whether he will continue to perform in Atlanta’s new offense.
If he doesn’t, 2024 could be his final season with the Falcons. McGary’s 3-year deal doesn’t expire until after the 2025 season, but the team could cut the right tackle next offseason and only incur a $2 million cap hit, saving $12.5 million in the process.
At the end of the regular season, PFF ranked Atlanta with the sixth-best offensive line in the NFL. PFF often ranked the unit in the top 5 throughout the 2023 campaign.
The Falcons best offensive lineman is right guard Chris Lindstrom. PFF also ranks center Drew Dalman highly. On May 13, Buday labeled Dalman Atlanta’s most underrated player.